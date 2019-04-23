Lok Sabha election 2019 phase 3: Voting percentage in Karnataka 35.03% till 1 pm

Voting in Karnataka for the third phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 has kicked off today. The state will witness polling in 14 constituencies. The southern state has witnessed 35.03% voter turnout till 1 pm on Tuesday. The highest voter turn out was recorded in Shimogga constituency with 10.12 per cent and least in Haveri with 5.75 per cent till 9 am.

Karnataka has total 28 Lok Sabha seats, out of which 14 had voted for phase-2 elections on April 19, while the remaining 14 are voting today.

The 14 constituencies casting votes today are Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Shimoga.

Polling in Karnataka began at 7 a.m. in 28,022 polling stations. As many as 2.43 crore voters are eligible to choose from 237 candidates in the fray during the second phase.

Among the 237 candidates, 227 are men and 10 women.

Belgaum with 57 has the maximum number of candidates. Key contenders that are fighting polls today in the state are Mallikarjun Kharge (Gulbarga) Union Ministers Ananth Kumar Hegde (Uttara Kannada) and Ramesh Jigajinagi (Bijapur).

Of the 14 constituencies going to polls in the second phase, BJP is contesting in all the seats while Congress and JD(S), who have an alliance, have fielded their candidates in 12 and two constituencies respectively as per the seat sharing arrangement.

Congress currently has its hold on only 4 out of 14 seats - Chikkodi, Gulbarga, Bellary, Raichur -- while the BJP has its sitting MPs in 10 seats.

