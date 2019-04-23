Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 3 Live: 63.24% voter turnout at the end of polling, West Bengal tops list with 79%

A total of 63.24 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the third phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The highest 79.36 per cent voting percentage was recorded in West Bengal, a state that also reported the first election-related death of Phase 3 on Tuesday. Minimum 12.86 per cent votes were cast in Jammu and Kashmir's, where polls are being held amid high security. Gujarat and Kerala where polls are being held on all Lok Sabha seats, recorded 60.21 per cent and 70.21 per cent voter turnout, respectively. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani and BJP President Amit Shah exercised their franchise, and urged voters to cast votes. States where polls are being held include Gujarat (26 constituencies), Kerala (20), Maharashtra (14), Karnataka (10), Uttar Pradesh (10), Chhattisgarh (7), Odisha (6), Bihar (5), West Bengal (5), Assam (4), Goa (2), one each in Jammu and Kashmir, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Tripura.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Phase 3 voting on April 23; FAQs, voting for 115 seats

Here are all the live updates of the phase 3 of the Lok Sabha election.

9:00pm: Film actor Akshay Kumar interviewed PM Narendra Modi in a "candid and completely non-political conversation".

While the whole country is talking elections and politics, hereâs a breather. Privileged to have done this candid and COMPLETELY NON POLITICAL freewheeling conversation with our PM @narendramodi . Watch it at 9AM tomorrow via @ANI for some lesser known facts about him! pic.twitter.com/Owji9xL9zn â Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 23, 2019

8:35pm: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu demanded 50 per cent of VVPATs to be checked. Talking to India Today, Naidu once again alleged that EVMs are being manipulated.

8:10pm: BJP has fielded Kirron Kher from Chandigarh and Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur.

BJP releases 26th list of candidates for 3 #LokSabhaElections2019 seats in Chandigarh & Punjab. Sunny Deol to contest from Gurdaspur, Som Prakash from Hoshiarpur, and Kirron Kher from Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/ca0C239gwO â ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

7:15pm: The total voter turnout in the third phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election is 63.24 per cent.

Total voter turnout for 3rd phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 is 63.24%.



Odisha - 58.18%

Tripura - 78.52%

Utar Pradesh - 57.74%

West Bengal - 79.36

Chhattisgarh - 65.91%

Dadra & Nagar Haveli - 71.43%

Daman & Diu - 65.34% https://t.co/CmyxZmbhVW â ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Total voter turnout for 3rd phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 is 63.24%.



Assam - 78.29%

Bihar - 59.97%

Goa - 71.09%

Gujarat - 60.21%

Jammu & Kashmir - 12.86%

Karnataka - 64.14%

Kerala - 70.21%

Maharashtra - 56.57% pic.twitter.com/bGbCl4G4Q3 â ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

7:07pm: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi visited a small shop in Deeh, Uttar Pradesh during her election campaign.

Amethi: Visuals of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visiting a local shop in Deeh during election campaign. pic.twitter.com/lZyJSHFzbd â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 23, 2019

7:05pm: PM Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Jharkhand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Ranchi. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/2nNoKsLCGs â ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

7:02pm: A delegation of Congress leaders met the Election Commission officials regarding PM Narendra Modi's procession and speech after he casted his vote in Ahmedabad. "There has never been such a clear violation of MCC, he is a habitual offender. We appealed to EC to bar him from campaigning for 48-72 hours," Congress leader Digvijay Singh said after meeting EC officials.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi after a Congress delegation met EC: Today after casting his vote, PM took out a long procession & delivered a speech. There has never been such a clear violation of MCC, he is a habitual offender. We appealed to EC to bar him from campaigning for 48-72 hours pic.twitter.com/KE8DLZyscS â ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

6:45pm: Election Commission has set up a polling booth in Gir Forest for 1 voter in Junagadh. "Govt spends money for this polling booth for 1 vote. I've voted and it's 100% voter turnout here," said voter Bharatdas Bapu.

Gujarat:A polling booth in Gir Forest has been set up for 1 voter in Junagadh.Voter Bharatdas Bapu says,"Govt spends money for this polling booth for 1 vote.I've voted&it's 100% voter turnout here.For 100% voter turnout everywhere,I request all to go&vote." #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/N0xYNKSK0S - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

6:35pm: Rouse Avenue court issued non-bailable warrants against CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and National president of Swaraj India Yogendra Yadav after they didn't appear in a defamation case filed by a lawyer Surender Sharma, ANI reported. Petitioner reportedly said that his candidature from AAP was cancelled in 2013 atlast moment & published in media in a defamatory manner.

According to the news agency, Delhi CM's lawyer apprised court that permanent exemption has already been allowedfor CM & Deputy CM. Hearing for cancellation of warrant to be heldtomorrow.

6:25pm: Overall voter turnout till 5:30pm.

Estimated voter turnout till now for the 3rd phase of the #LokSabhaElections2019 is 61.31%. Voting for 116 parliamentary constituencies across 13 states and 2 union territories is being held today. pic.twitter.com/BhPmIG44yK - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

6:15pm: Visuals from Assam's Dhubri where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) & VVPATs are being packed after conclusion of voting.

Assam: Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) & VVPATs being packed at polling booth no.199 in Dhubri after voting concludes there. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/gBJxTrllfm - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

6:10pm: Singer Hans Raj Hans filed his nomination from North West Delhi constituency as a BJP candidate.

Singer Hans Raj Hans after filing his nomination from North West Delhi constituency as a BJP candidate: I have been a warrior since my childhood, I have to win. I am a son of a farm labourer, it is in my genes to work hard. I consider PM Modi as my hero. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/lYRYMWX4PL - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

6:05pm: Cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday filed his nomination for the East Delhi parliamentary constituency on Tuesday.

Delhi: BJP's Gautam Gambhir files his nomination for the East Delhi parliamentary constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/mGsVXToS8w - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

6:00pm: TMC supporters allegedly attacked the BJP office in Shamsi in north Malda and vandalised the entire premises. This is the camp office of the BJP near booth 156 and 157.In a separate incident, a polling agent, identified as Babulal Murmu, has been found dead at his house in Buniadpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, where polling was on for the Balurghat constituency.

5:50pm: Congress has filed a complaint with Election Commission, against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech after casting his vote earlier this morning in Gandhinagar.

4.16PM: Overall voter turnout till 4pm.

Assam 62.13%

Bihar 46.94%

Goa 58.92%

Gujarat 50.32%

Jammu and Kashmir 11.22%

Karnataka 50.03%

Kerala 55.55%

Maharashtra 44.64%

Odisha 46.44%

Tripura 65.92%

Uttar Pradesh 47.41%

West Bengal 68.25%

Chhattisgarh 55.29%

Dadra and Nagar Haveli 56.81%

Daman and Diu 55.02%

4.13PM: Overall voter turnout till 3pm.

4.00PM: Voter turnout till 3pm in Chhattisgarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Goa and Gujarat.

3.58PM: Voter turnout till 3pm in Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

3.56PM: Voter turnout till 3pm in J&K, Maharashtra, Tripura, Odisha and Kerala.

3.50PM: Samajwadi Party leader and SP-BSP-RLD candidate from Rampur, Azam Khan, and son Abdullah Azam Khan, cast their votes.

Samajwadi Party leader and SP-BSP-RLD candidate from Rampur, Azam Khan, and his son Abdullah Azam Khan, cast their vote at a polling station in the district pic.twitter.com/b0UDW7Mw1s - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 23, 2019

3.40PM: Unidentified men hurled a bomb near polling booth no-27,28 in Murshidabad's Raninagar area in West Bengal.

#WATCH West Bengal: Unidentified men hurled a bomb near polling booth no-27,28 in Murshidabad's Raninagar area. #LokSabhaElection2019pic.twitter.com/9qUkhxBJ8Q - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

3.30PM: A polling official at booth number 41 in Kantapal village in Dhenkanal, Odisha passes away after collapsing while on duty.

3.13PM: A man standing in a queue to vote killed in clashes between Congress and TMC workers in Baligram, Murshidabad. (ANI)

3.09PM: Former PM Manmohan Singh casts his vote in Disppur.

Assam: Former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh leaves after casting his vote at a polling booth in Dispur. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/vrdI28NIXw - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

3.07PM: BJP LS candidate Pragya Singh Thakur holds a roadshow in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh: BJP LS candidate from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur holds a roadshow in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/a6By2J0EzF - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

3.05PM: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel after casting his vote at polling booth number 55 in Durg in the 3rd phase of polling of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. "We have said what we had to say in favour of the party and our candidates, now voters will decide. They are the real judge," says the Congress leader. (ANI)

2.55PM: TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu enlists few reasons why EVM should not be used.

No provision for any audit

No regulator to oversee the usage of machines

Equipment malfunctioning

In Telangana along, nearly 25 lakh voters' names were deleted online

2.10pm: Congress candidates Sheila Dikshit and Ajay Maken file their nomination papers.

Delhi: Congress candidates, Sheila Dikshit from North East Delhi & Ajay Maken from New Delhi parliamentary constituency, file nomination. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/xkLeOVhrtt - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

1.59pm: Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who recently sparred with Omar Abdullah on the issue of autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday exchanged sharp barbs with another former J&K chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti, who ended up blocking him on Twitter, reported PTI. Gambhir, who joined BJP last month, had a go at the PDP leader after she claimed that scrapping Article 370 will mean India's Constitution will no longer be applicable in the state and that if Indians do not understand it, they will "disappear" and their "story will be over".

1.47PM: A polling officer in Assam has been arrested for allowing people to vote without their voter ID cards at a polling booth in Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency, reported India Today. The official named as Gour Prasad Barman alleged allowed people to vote without identity cards at Bina mandir voting centre in Assam.

1.36PM: Veteran BJP leader LK Advani casts his vote in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat: Veteran BJP leader LK Advani casts his vote at a polling booth at Shahpur Hindi School in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/u5UoSPBCCA - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

1.34PM: Voter percentage till 1PM: 37.7%

Assam 42.35%

Bihar 25.65%

Goa 28.91%

Gujarat 25.50%

Jammu and Kashmir 4.72%

Karnataka 22.77%

Kerala 28.78%

Maharashtra 18.21%

Odisha 18.58%

Tripura 29.54%

Uttar Pradesh 22.90%

West Bengal 35.39%

Chhattisgarh 29.48%

Dadra and Nagar Haveli 21.62%

Daman and Diu 23.93%

1.26PM: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) files a reply in the application challenging Sadhvi Pragya Singh's candidature. The agency says it has no jurisdiction over the matter. "It's a matter of elections and election commission."

1.22PM:Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman onRahul Gandhi's "Chowkidar chor hai" remarks: "He is immature.Even college students are more mature than him".

1.20PM: A complaint has been filed against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for tweeting on the day he is contesting. The complaint has been filed by NDA candidate Tushar vellapalli. Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Wayanad constituency in Kerala, which is going to poll today.

1.17PM: Tazeen Fatima, wife of SP leader Azam Khan on son Abdullah Azam Khan's remark: "Humein Ali bhi chahiye,bajrangbali bhi chahiye lekin Anarkali nahi chahiye': It is not against women. Even Yogi ji said 'she (Jaya Prada) is an artist'. Singing and dancing is part of art." (ANI)

1.02PM: PM Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Kendrapara, Odisha: "You have seen many governments at the Centre as well as in states. This is the government that has not had a single allegation of corruption in five years. Those who are trying to make false accusations are standing in the dock today."

LIVE : PM Shri @narendramodi is addressing a public meeting in Kendrapara, Odisha #AayegaToModiHihttps://t.co/4FXD3JZqac - BJP (@BJP4India) April 23, 2019

12.59PM: Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in Dungarpur, Rajasthan: "PM Narendra Modi promised Rs 15 lakh but didn't give it to anyone. Five months back, I called senior leaders and economists of the Congress party and told them that I want to put money in the bank account of every poor in India. I want to know how much we can deposit in the bank account of every poor? They told me that the government can give Rs 72,000 in the bank account of every poor. I promise that 5 crore poor people in India will be given Rs 72,000 every year."

12.48PM: Voting percentage till 12PM

Assam 28.64%

Bihar 25.65%

Goa 28.49%

Gujarat 24.93%

Jammu and Kashmir 4.72%

Karnataka 21.05%

Kerala 25.79%

Maharashtra 17.26%

Odisha 18.58%

Tripura 29.21%

Uttar Pradesh 22.39%

West Bengal 35.00%

Chhattisgarh 27.29%

Dadra and Nagar Haveli 21.62%

Daman and Diu 23.93%

12.36PM: Akhilesh Yadav on EVM glitches: "EVMs malfunctioning is a serious issue, the EC should take notice. We have complained about Badaun and Rampur, waiting for the EC to respond."

12.23PM: Voter turnout till 11:00 AM.

Voting percentage in J&K: 4.74%

Voting percentage in Kerala: 24.15%

Voting percentage in Maharashtra: 13.89%

Voting percentage in Odisha: 14.99%

Voting percentage in Tripura: 19.50%

12.18PM: The BJP to field singer Hans Raj Hans from North West Delhi constituency on a BJP ticket, reports ANI.

12.16PM: "I'm happy that Congress has given me a responsibility to serve the people," says Boxer Vijender Singh.

Boxer Vijender Singh to file his nomination from South Delhi Lok Sabha seat as Congress candidate shortly: I can't see any Modi wave anywhere. People have identified the real face. Youth just want employment, they say 'jumlon se peth nahi bharega.' #LokSabhaElections2019https://t.co/2FIGvaSkok - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

12.08PM: The Congress party gives boxer Vijender Singh Lok Sabha ticket from South Delhi constituency.

Congress Central Election Committee announces the candidate for the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha from South Delhi constituency of Delhi pic.twitter.com/9OeQv2FA9H - Congress (@INCIndia) April 22, 2019

12.06PM: Actor Sunny Deol joins Bharatiya Janata Party.

Delhi: Actor Sunny Deol joins Bharatiya Janata Party in presence of Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/QgXwv5OrBI - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

11.50AM: "Chowkidaar dhoondhna hoga toh mein Nepal chala jaaunga. Mujhe chowkidar nahi pradhan mantri chahiye," says Congress leader Hardik Patel.

Congress leader Hardik Patel after casting his vote in Viramgam,says "Chowkidaar dhoondhna hoga toh mein Nepal chala jaaunga, mujhe desh mein PM chahiye jo iss desh ke arthvyavastha ko, shiksha ko, yuvaon, jawanon ko mazboot kar sake. Mujhe chowkidar nahi pradhan mantri chahiye." pic.twitter.com/dYGjy7S7YW - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

11.45AM: Governor of Kerala P Sathasivam along with his wife cast their votes in Thiruvananthapuram.

Governor of Kerala Shri P. Sathasivam along with his wife cast their votes in Thiruvananthapuram in the early hours of polling#Phase3#GeneralElections2019#LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/gFZt0nYWs9 - PIB India (@PIB_India) April 23, 2019

11.44AM: Congress leader Hardik Patel casts his vote at booth number 252/355 in Surendranagar constituency.

Viramgam: Congress leader Hardik Patel casts his vote at booth number 252/355 in Surendranagar constituency. #Gujarat#LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/E0inooJluO - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

11.39AM: Watch cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara casts his vote with his wife and father in Rajkot.

11.37AM: Goa AAP convenor Elvis Gomes: "Mock poll with 9 votes for each of 6 candidates in booth no 31 in 34 AC in Goa." Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says ""Faulty" EVMs in Goa also transfers others votes to BJP. Are these really faulty or programmed in this fashion?"

Election of shame ? Mock poll with 9 votes for each of 6 candidates in booth no 31 in 34 AC in Goa. Total count BJP gets 17, Cong 9 , Aap 8. Ind 1 . Robbery. @SpokespersonECI , @CEO_Goa claims are hollow . @AamAadmiParty pl take up - Elvis Gomes (@ielvisgomes) April 23, 2019

11.34AM: Actor Sunny Deol to join BJP shortly. The party may field him from Gurdaspur, Punjab.

11.30AM: "Concerned to hear first-hand accounts of people missing from the voters list in Thiruvananthapuram despite having voted in previous elections. An efficient and fair election is fundamental to our efforts in ensuring that the voice of all citizens is heard," says senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, after casting his vote.

Kerala: Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram candidate Shashi Tharoor casts his vote at a polling booth in the city. He is up against BJP's Kummanam Rajasekaran and LDF's C Divakaran. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/zJwnJ3nALC - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

11.28AM: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Rahul apology over 'Chowkidar chor hai' remark: "They make big issues small and small issues big. Scam has happened in Rafale. They can't hide the facts. In heat of the campaign, we say several things."

11.20AM: Couple cast their votes before getting married in Rajkot, Gujarat.

Colors Of Festival Of Democracy! Couple cast their votes before getting married in Rajkot, Gujarat#MakeYourMark#IndiaElections2019#LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/w4XM2A49u6 - Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) April 23, 2019

11.00AM: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor casts his vote in Tiruvanathapuram.

Kerala: Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram candidate Shashi Tharoor casts his vote at a polling booth in the city. He is up against BJP's Kummanam Rajasekaran and LDF's C Divakaran. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/zJwnJ3nALC - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

10.39am: Prime Minister's mother casts her vote.

Gujarat: Heeraben Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother casts her vote at a polling station in Raisan, Ahmedabad. #LokSabhaElection2019pic.twitter.com/Mc8ZkOQwd1 - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

10.32AM: Three TMC workers injured after a crude bomb was hurled at them.

West Bengal: Three TMC workers injured after a crude bomb was hurled at them. The incident took place in Domkal municipality in Murshidabad pic.twitter.com/zHlVechLCz - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

10.00AM: Voter percentage till 9AM.

Voter percentage in Goa: 12.64%

Voter percentage in Gujarat: 9.99%

Voter percentage in J&K: 1.59%

Voter percentage in Karnataka: 7.42%

Voter percentage in Maharashtra: 6.41%

Voter percentage in Odisha: 7.15%

Voter percentage in Tripura: 5.83%

Voter percentage in Uttar Pradesh: 10.06%

Voter percentage in West Bengal: 16.85%

Voter percentage in Chhattisgarh: 12.58%

Voter percentage in Dadra & Nagar Haveli: 7.86%

Voter percentage in Daman & Diu: 9.93%

9.59AM: Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik casts his vote at a polling booth in Bhubaneswar.

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik casts his vote at a polling booth in Bhubaneswar. #LokSabhaElections2019#OdishaElections2019pic.twitter.com/DzBcLHFVZa - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

9.56AM: Voting percentage till 9AM

Bihar 12%

Assam 13%

Kerala 2%

Goa 3%

9.53AM: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was among the early ones to cast his vote for the Lok Sabha elections in the state's North Goa constituency, where Union minister Shripad Naik is the BJP's candidate, reported PTI. He arrived around 8 am at a polling booth located in his Sankhalim Assembly segment along with his wife Sulakshana Sawant, who is head of the BJP Mahila Morcha in Goa. After exercising his franchise, the chief minister told PTI that he was expecting a good voter turnout. "I am happy that I am voting for the first time as chief minister. I am aware that mining suspension in the state has been a major issue, but people know we are taking all possible steps to resolve it. I am expecting 75 to 80 per cent voting in Goa," he said.

9.48AM:Rahul Gandhi says he's confident youngsters want 'NYAY' for every Indian and will vote wisely.

Across India, millions of youngsters are stepping out to vote, many of them for the first time. In their hands lies the future of India. I'm confident that they want NYAY for every Indian and will vote wisely. SHARE this powerful short film with young first time voters. pic.twitter.com/4hlpFF3wv2 - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 23, 2019

9.45AM: Over 2 lakh 10 thousand polling booths in place for smooth conduct of polls.

9.35AM: Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav casts his vote at polling booth number 228 in Saifai.

#LokSabhaElections2019 : Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav casts his vote at polling booth number 228 in Saifai, in Mainpuri parliamentary constituency pic.twitter.com/iUMCnc2076 - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 23, 2019

9.33AM: Watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote in Ahmedabad Lok Sabha constituency.

9.31AM: PM Narendra Modi urges people to join the festival of democracy.

9.30AM: Voters across these states will have to cast their votes on an EVM machine at the polling booths. The EVM machine has undergone a modification this time around and comes along with a VVPAT machine. Read More:Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 3: How to cast vote in EVM-VVPAT machine

9.26AM: Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Abdullah Khan, the son of SP senior leader Azam Khan, says over 300 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have not been working in his constituency in Rampur, UP. "DM is letting it happen on purpose," he said, reported India Today. "I also heard people are being told to keep their rifles ready. All this is being done to scare the voters where we can easily win," he said. On "Anarkali" remarks agianst Jaya Prada, Abdullah Azam Khan says "I said what I had to say. I did not even name her. She is victimising herself." An FIR has registered against Abdullah Azam Khan after his remark 'Ali bhi humare, bajrangbali bhi humare. Humein Ali bhi chahiye, bajrangbali bhi chahiye lekin Anarkali nahi chahiye'.

9.19AM: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani: "I have exercised my right to vote. Have you? Don't miss it."

àª®àª¾àª°à« àª®àª¤, àª®àª¾àª°à« àª àª§àª¿àªàª¾àª° à¤®à¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤µà¥à¤, à¤®à¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤ à¤§à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤° My vote, My Right I have exercised my right to vote. Have you? Don't miss it. pic.twitter.com/VYCtzuGzUR - Chowkidar Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) April 23, 2019

9.07AM: Polling percentage at 8AM in Bihar.

8.47AM: PM Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad:"The weapon of terrorism is IED, the strength of democracy is voter ID. I can say with surety that the voter ID is much much more powerful than an IED, so we should understand the strength of our voter IDs." (ANI)

8.39AM: "Today third phase of polling is underway, I am fortunate that I also got the opportunity to fulfill my duty in my home state of Gujarat. Like you feel pure after a holy dip in Kumbh, one feels pure after casting vote in this festival of democracy," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM @narendramodi arrives at Ahmedabad's Ranip to cast his vote. pic.twitter.com/2AafvkqpHB - BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) April 23, 2019

8.36AM: Nationalist Congress Party's Supriya Sule along with her family casts her vote a polling station in Baramati.

Maharashtra: Nationalist Congress Party's Supriya Sule along with her family casts her vote a polling station in Baramati; She is sitting MP and NCP MP candidate from Baramati pic.twitter.com/iNVAP3QDAr - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

8.30AM: PM Narendra Modi casts his vote at a polling booth in Ranip, Ahmedabad.

PM Narendra Modi casts his vote at a polling booth in Ranip,Ahmedabad #Gujarat#LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/qOfJW7uRZC - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

8.34AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to cast his vote at polling booth in Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ranip, Ahmedabad.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to cast his vote at polling booth in Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ranip, Ahmedabad; BJP President Amit Shah also present pic.twitter.com/wu3Y5EopRF - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

8.13AM: Watch video of PM Modi's meeting with his mother.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi meets his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar and takes her blessings. #Gujaratpic.twitter.com/uRGsGX0fcw - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

8.12AM: Total 18.85 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,640 candidates in the phase 3 election today.

8.03AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar today. He will cast his vote in Ahmedabad, shortly. pic.twitter.com/CUncTSpBTt - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

8.01AM: Kerala CM P Vijayan queues up to cast his vote.

Kerala: CM P. Vijayan queues up to casts his vote at polling booth in RC Amala Basic UP School in Pinarayi in Kannur district. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/LLydBK4FcN - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

7.47AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets people outside his mother's residence in Gandhinagar.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets people outside his mother's residence in Gandhinagar. He will cast his vote in Ahmedabad, shortly. pic.twitter.com/HhjPyB1c5F - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Poll dates, full schedule, voting FAQs, election results, constituencies' details

7.47AM: BJP President Amit Shah near the polling booth at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ranip, Ahmedabad. All the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will go to the polls. The state has been a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Gujarat: BJP President and party's candidate from Gandhinagar Parliamentary constituency Amit Shah, near the polling booth at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ranip, Ahmedabad. PM Narendra Modi will cast his vote at the polling booth, shortly. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/rSn96OTbiJ - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

7.44AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad cast his vote.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at his mother's residence in Gandhinagar. He will cast his vote in Ahmedabad, shortly. pic.twitter.com/Ik9cDksSr4 - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

7.35am: Here's a ready reckoner of what's at stake at Phase 3 Election 2019.

7.24AM: Voting begins for four Lok Sabha seats in Assam. People queue up outside polling station number 224 in Dhubri to cast their votes.

Assam: People queue up outside polling station number 224 in Dhubri to cast their votes. Four parliamentary constituencies of the state are undergoing polling today. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/7Og1xC7qWV - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

7.15AM: BJP chief Amit Shah appeals voters to cast votes.

à¤à¤¤ 5 à¤µà¤°à¥à¤·à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¹à¤®à¤¨à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¿ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¬ à¤à¤ à¤®à¤à¤¬à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤° à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤£à¤¾à¤¯à¤ à¤¸à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤¤à¥ à¤à¤¿à¤¸ à¤¤à¤°à¤¹ à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤¤à¤¿à¤°à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¯à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤ªà¤¦à¤à¤¡ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤ªà¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¤° à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤µ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤²à¤¹à¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤¤à¥à¤¸à¤°à¥ à¤à¤°à¤£ à¤à¥ à¤®à¤¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤² à¤à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤¿ à¤®à¤¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤ à¤µà¤¶à¥à¤¯ à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤à¤ªà¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤µà¥à¤ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾, à¤à¥à¤°à¤µ à¤à¤° à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤§à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥à¥¤ - Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 23, 2019

7.00AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to vote in Ahmedabad in a short while from now.

Urging all those voting in today's Third Phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in record numbers. Your vote is precious and will shape the direction our nation takes in the years to come. I'll be voting in Ahmedabad in a short while from now. - Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2019

Edited by Manoj Sharma

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 3 voting: How to vote without voter ID card