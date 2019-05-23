scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: World leaders congratulate PM Modi on thumping poll victory

As the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is all set for a comfortable win in Lok Sabha election 2019, leaders across the world congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his thumping electoral victory.

The wishes started pouring in for PM Modi as soon as the counting trends began to indicate towards BJP winning more than 300 out of a total of 542 Lok Sabha seats which the party scaled on its own. The wishes started pouring in for PM Modi as soon as the counting trends began to indicate towards BJP winning more than 300 out of a total of 542 Lok Sabha seats which the party scaled on its own.

As the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is all set for a comfortable win in Lok Sabha election 2019, leaders across the world congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his thumping electoral victory. The wishes started pouring in for PM Modi as soon as the counting trends began to indicate towards BJP winning more than 300 out of a total of 542 Lok Sabha seats.

Here are the messages of some of the world's prominent leaders for Modi:

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos