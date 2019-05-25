Lok Sabha Results 2019: Mamata Banerjee offers to step down as West Bengal CM

Lok Sabha results 2019 Live Updates: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Sunday offered to quit her position and work as Trinamool Congress chief.The statement comes after BJP gained ground in West Bengal in the recently held Lok Sabha election.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi offered his resignation at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet today but his offer was unanimously rejected, the party said in press briefing after the meeting. Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said: "Rahul Gandhi offered his resignation but it was rejected by the members of CWC unanimously." On the party's poll debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, senior Congress leader AK Antony said he didn't the party's performance was disastrous and that the party would surely discuss everything in detail and would come out with a solution. Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said Rahul had given the party a solid leadership, which it was visible to the people of India. "Sure we have lost but that our fight is not on numbers but ideology," he added. Meanwhile, after a thumping victory in Lok Sabha election 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Varanasi, his constituency, in Uttar Pradesh on May 28 followed by Gujarat where he will also go to thank the voters as the state has once again given all 26 seats to BJP.

5.30 PM: "The central forces worked against us. An emergency situation was created. Hindu-Muslim division was done and votes were divided. We complained to the EC but nothing was looked into," says Mamata Banerjee.

5.30 PM: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: "I told at the beginning of the meeting that I don't want to continue as the Chief Minister."

4.31 PM: The Congress president has been authorised to do a complete overhaul of the party, says Randeep Singh Surjewala.

4.23 PM: "Rahul has given the party a solid leadership, and it was visible to the people of India. Sure we have lost but that our fight is not on numbers but ideology. Rahul had told party members that he takes responsibility for the party's performance but the decision was rejected by all the CWK members unanimously," says senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

4.15 PM: "I don't think party's performance wasdisastrous but we will discuss everything in detail and we are sure we'll comeout with a solution," says Congress leader AK Antony.

4.10 PM: The CWC has given Congress President the right to makes changes to restructure the party, a plan for this will be brought soon.

4.09 PM: Party President Rahul Gandhi offered his resignation but it was rejected by the members of CWC unanimously, says Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.

4.07 PM: "We thank everyone who has backe the party," says Congress leader Randeep Surjewala.

4.05 PM: The Congress party addressing a press conference in Delhi.

3.45 pm: TMC review meet shortly.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee is going to chair a party review meet at 4 pm. All TMC MPs and senior party functionaries are going to attend the meet.

3.25 PM: Here's what senior Congress leader Ambika Soni said when asked about Rahul's resignation.

3.10 PM: The prime minister is likely to call on the President at around 8 pm and before that, leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would meet Kovind at around 7 pm, the sources said. The NDA returned to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections with the BJP alone bagging 303 of total 542 seats contested. Elections were held in 542 of the 543 seats. The election in Vellore Lok Sabha seat was cancelled by the EC citing abuse of money power. -- PTI

3.06 PM: The meeting of the Congress Working Committee has ended. The party may soon hold a press briefing.

2.53 PM: BJP MP Roopa Ganguly on the party's recent win in Gujarat Rafale review petitions case: "The Centre had yesterday filed its written submissions to the Supreme Court stating that all the review petitions seeking investigation into the Rafale deal should be dismissed."-- ANI

2.40 PM: Here's how the state of UP voted in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

2.35 PM: Mahagathbandhan vote share in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

2.23 PM: Here's a party-wise list of victorious candidates.

2.21 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stake claim to form a new govt around 8 PM today, reports India Today.

2.12 PM: Congress Working Committee meets at AICC Delhi to take stock of the Lok Sabha results and chart the course forward.

2.11 PM: Congress candidate from Aska Assembly seat in Odisha's Ganjam district, Manoj Jena who was shot by unknown miscreants three days ago succumbed to injuries during treatment, police said on Saturday. At least four motorcycle-borne miscreants fired at the 37-year-old Congress leader in Lanjipalli area under Baidyanathpur police station limits in Ganjam district on Wednesday evening. After firing, the miscreants had slit the throat of Jena, police said.

2.08 PM: Odisha is sending 33 per cent women (seven) to the Lok Sabha after the just held General Elections. --IANS

2.07 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanks the staff of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and their families for supporting him during his tenure in the office and asked them to gear up for the second term.

2.01 PM: YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy has been elected as the Legislative party leader of Andhra Pradesh. His party stormed to emphatic victory in the Assembly as well as Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh.

1.55 PM: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat arrive for the NDA meeting.

1.54 PM: Gautam Gambhir on voter ID card row: "Main CM sahab ko bolna chahunga ki chunaav aenge-jaenge. Jis din aap apna zameer aur imaan haar jaenge us din sab haar jaenge. Ek seat jeetne ke liye agar aap aisa ghinona arop laga sakte hain to mere pas zyada shabd nahi hain un ke baare main baat karne ke liye."

1.30 PM: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora submits the list of winners of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 to President Ram Nath Kovind.

12.30 am: Rahul Gandhi offers resignation as Congress Chief at CWC meet.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi offered to put his resignation papers at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting Saturday. Meanwhile, the top leaders of the party persuaded him not to resign. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Priyanka Gadhi Vadra, General Secretary UP (East) too tried to convince him not to resign.Top Congress leaders from across the country Saturday got together to review the Lok Sabha election 2019 drubbing, as the party's highest decision-making body met here.

10.30 am: New Lok Sabha has close to 50% MPs with criminal record, Congress MP from Idukki has 204 cases.

The chances of winning for a candidate with declared criminal cases in the Lok Sabha 2019 is 15.5% whereas for a candidate with a clean background, it is 4.7%. This is due to the fact that the 17th Lok Sabha will have close to half of its new Members of Parliament with declared criminal cases. Out of the 539 winners analysed in Lok Sabha 2019, 233 MPs have declared criminal cases against themselves. This is an increase of 44% in the number of MPs with declared criminal cases since 2009. Congress MP Dean Kuriakose from Idukki constituency in Kerala has declared 204 criminal cases against himself.

As per the self sworn affidavits submitted by the candidates at the time of filing nominations, the new Lok Sabha has surpassed the previous two in electing MPs with criminal records. Out of 542 MPs analysed during Lok Sabha elections in 2014, 185(34%) Winners had declared criminal cases against themselves while out of 543 Winners analysed during Lok Sabha elections in 2009, 162(30%) had declared criminal cases against themselves. But this time its close to half. Out of the 539 winners analysed in Lok Sabha 2019, 233 (43%) MPs have declared criminal cases against themselves.

10.00 am: PM Modi to visit his mother in Gujarat on Sunday, Varanasi on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat Sunday evening to seek the blessings of his mother after his BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections. On Monday, he will be in Varanasi, the LS seat he retained in the elections by a margin of 4.79 lakh votes. "Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my Mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me," the prime minister tweeted.

9.15 am: Bill Gates congratulates PM Modi on his historic win.

American business magnate Bill Gates Friday congratulated PM Modi on his re-election in Lok Sabha election 2019. Gates also expressed confidence in the Prime Minister's ability to "significantly improve the lives of many."

"Congratulations @NarendraModi on a remarkable win in #IndianElections2019. Your continued commitment to improve health, nutrition, and development will significantly improve lives of many. @BJP4India," Gates tweeted.

PM Modi also thanked him on twitter and said that the new government will work all the more on the two priority areas of healthcare and nutrition. "Glad that you mention healthcare and nutrition, which are priority areas for the Government of India. We have made remarkable strides in these sectors during the last five years and in this term, we will do even more," PM Modi tweeted.

9.00 am: Its raining congratulations for PM Modi, Bollywood wishes pour on Twitter.

8.48am: Shahrukh Khan congratulates PM Modi for his historic win in the Lok Sabha election 2019.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BJP's super-sized Lok Sabha victory. Congratulating the PM, SRK tweeted, "We - as proud Indians - have chosen an establishment with great clarity and now we need to get behind it and work with it to have our hopes and dreams fulfilled. The Electoral Mandate and Democracy is a winner. Big congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji, @BJP4India and its leaders." PM Modi thanked Khan on twitter as well. Several other Bollywood celebrities, including Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor had also congratulated Modi on social media after the BJP's massive win. Modi had requested Bollywood actors to create high voter awareness and participation ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

8.40 am: NDA Parliamentary Party meet to be held today at 5 pm.

"Please note that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party will meet in Central Hall tomorrow, 25 May, at 5pm," BJP tweeted.

8.30 am: French President Emmanuel Macron congratulates PM Modi.

"The largest democracy in the world has voted. I warmly congratulate Prime Minister @NarendraModi. I look forward to meeting him again soon and deepening our India-France strategic partnership,"the French President tweeted.

8.15 am: Newly elected Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan met UP CM Yogi Adityanath Friday.

8.00 am: The Union Council of Ministers to continue in office till the new Government is formed.

PM Narendra Modi met the President Friday and tendered his resignation along with the Council of Ministers. The President accepted the resignation and requested Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new Government assumes office.

7.45 am: The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday gave its approval to the resolution advising the President to dissolve the Sixteenth Lok Sabha, which was constituted on 18 May, 2014.