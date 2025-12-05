This defence stock in focus today on Rs 120-crore order win

Zen Technologies shares are in focus today after the company received order worth Rs 120 crore from Ministry of Defence, Government of India. The order will be executed within a year. The order is for the supply of Comprehensive Training Node (CTN) comprising of a suite of various training simulators and equipment.

The company’s shares finished the previous trading session at Rs 1,375.10 each. Over the past month, Zen Technologies' stock has declined by 1.44%, and so far this year, it is down 44%.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Zen Technologies stands at 44.4, signaling it's neither oversold nor overbought on charts. Zen Technologies shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Zen Technologies Limited designs, develops, and manufactures defence training systems, based on sensors and simulators technology. The company’s category of products includes land-based military training simulators, driving simulators, live range equipment and anti-drone systems.