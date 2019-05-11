Lok Sabha Election 2019: Phase 6 voting, poll dates, full schedule, voting FAQs, election results, constituencies' details

Lok Sabha election 2019: Voting for phase six of the Lok Sabha elections will be held in 59 parliamentary constituencies spread across 7 states on May 12. Parliamentary constituencies in Bihar (8), NCT of Delhi (7), Haryana (10), Jharkhand 4 (seats), Madhya Pradesh (8) and Uttar Pradesh (14) will go for polling in the sixth phase. This is the sixth phase of polling in Bihar.

Jharkhand which will see polling on four seats already went to polls on April 29 and May 6. The state will also witness polling on May 19. Uttar Pradesh has also participated in all 7 phases of Lok Sabha polls, starting from April 11.

West Bengal has also witnessed 7-phase polling during Lok Sabha Election. Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan and Maharajganj are the seats in Bihar which will see polling on May 12.

In Delhi, Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and South Delhi.

Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon and Faridabad Lok Sabha seats will see voting in Haryana.

Giridih, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur and Singhbhum are the Lok Sabha seats which will see polling on May 12 in Jharkhand.

In Madhya Pradesh, Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal and Rajgarh will see polling on Monday.

In Uttar Pradesh, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr and Bhadohi will see voting on May 12 during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election. Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura and Bishnupur are the Lok Sabha seats which will see casting of votes during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election on May 12.

The battle for a total of 543 seats had started with elections in 91 constituencies across 20 states on April 11. The final vote count will be done May 23 and seal the fate of Indian politics when it will be finally decided if the incumbent BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi secure another term in the office or the anti-incumbency factor swings the tide. We bring you the full schedule of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with polling dates, elections results, constituencies' details and voting FAQs.

The Election Commission recently announced that the total electorate registered is approximately 900 million, an increase of more than 84 million voters over the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Here's a ready reckoner on the voting dates in your state and constituency:

Phase 1: April 11

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 1 was held in 91 parliamentary constituencies spread across 20 states and Union Territories on April 11. Apart from one constituency each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland and Sikkim, here's a detailed list of places that saw voters queuing up on this date.

Phase I Date of notification March 18 (Monday) Last date of filing nomination March 25 (Monday) Scrutiny of nominations March 26 (Tuesday) Polling date April 11 (Thursday) Result May 23 (Thursday)

Phase 2: April 18

This phase of the Lok Sabha elections was conducted in a total of 97 constituencies spread across 13 states. All parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu (39 seats) and Puducherry (one seat) went to polling in the second phase. The others on the list are: Karnataka (14 constituencies), Maharashtra (10), Uttar Pradesh (8), Assam (5), Bihar (5), Odisha (5), Chhattisgarh (3), West Bengal (3), Jammu and Kashmir (2), and one constituency each from Manipur and Tripura.

Phase II Date of notification March 19 (Tuesday) Last date of filing nomination March 26 (Tuesday) Scrutiny of nominations March 27 (Wednesday) Polling date April 18 (Thursday) Result May 23 (Thursday)

Phase 3: April 23

Polling was held in 115 seats spread across 14 states and Union Territories. All the seats in Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu will go for polling on April 23. The other states that saw polling in this phase are: Karnataka (14 parliamentary constituencies), Maharashtra (14), Uttar Pradesh (10), Chhattisgarh (7), Odisha (6), West Bengal (5), Bihar (5), Assam (4) and Jammu and Kashmir (1).

Phase III Date of notification March 28 (Thursday) Last date of filing nomination April 4 (Thursday) Scrutiny of nominations April 5 (Friday) Polling date April 23 (Tuesday) Result May 23 (Thursday)

Phase 4: April 29

The Election Commission issued notification for phase four of Lok Sabha elections in which 71 seats across nine states went to polls. While the process of filing nominations on April 2, the last date of filing papers was April 9. The scrutiny of papers took place on April 10 and the last date of withdrawing from the electoral battle was April 12, the notification said. The states that went for voting in this phase were: Maharashtra (17 parliamentary constituencies), Rajasthan (13), Uttar Pradesh (13) and West Bengal (8), Madhya Pradesh (6), Odisha (6), Bihar (5), Jharkhand (3), and Jammu and Kashmir (1).

Phase IV Date of notification April 2 (Tuesday) Last date of filing nomination April 9 (Tuesday) Scrutiny of nominations April 10 (Wednesday) Polling date April 29 (Monday) Result May 23 (Thursday)

Phase 5: May 6

In this phase 51 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states went to vote: Uttar Pradesh (14 constituencies), Rajasthan (12), Madhya Pradesh (7), West Bengal (7), Bihar (5), Jharkhand (4) and Jammu and Kashmir (2). The Election Commission issued a notification for this phase on April 10. The last date for filing nomination papers was April 18 and the scrutiny of papers took place on April 20.

Phase V Date of notification April 10 (Wednesday) Last date of filing nomination April 18 (Thursday) Scrutiny of nominations April 20 (Saturday) Polling date May 6 (Monday) Result May 23 (Thursday)

Phase 6: May 12

Polling will be conducted in 59 parliamentary constituencies spread across seven states, namely Bihar (8 parliamentary constituencies), Haryana (10), Jharkhand (4), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (14), West Bengal (8) and Delhi-NCR (7). The last date for filing nomination papers was April 23 and the scrutiny of papers took place on April 24.

Phase VI Date of notification April 16 (Tuesday) Last date of filing nomination April 23 (Tuesday) Scrutiny of nominations April 24 (Wednesday) Polling date May 12 (Sunday) Result May 23 (Thursday)

Phase 7: May 19

In the last phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, 59 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across eight states will vote: Bihar (8 parliamentary constituencies), Jharkhand (3), Madhya Pradesh (8), Punjab (13), West Bengal (9), Chandigarh (1), Uttar Pradesh (13) and Himachal Pradesh (4). The last date for filing nomination papers is April 29 and the scrutiny of papers will take place on April 30.

Phase VII Date of notification April 22 (Monday) Last date of filing nomination April 29 (Monday) Scrutiny of nominations April 30 (Tuesday) Polling date May 19 (Sunday) Result May 23 (Thursday)

Here's how to check your name on the voter's list, an FAQ:

Step 1: Log on to the National Voter Services Portal's Electoral Search page (NVSP).

Step 2: You can check your name on the voter's list by entering your details or by putting in your Electoral Photo ID Card (EPIC) number.

In case you don't have Voter identity card

Step 1: Log on to the NSVP Electoral Search page.

Step 2: Click on search by details and put up your details, such as name, gender, age, Assembly Constituency, etc as mentioned on the page.

Step 3: Based on your details, a result will pop up which will mean that your name is in the voter's list. In case, there is no pop-up, it means your name is probably missing on the voter's list.

Are cell phones allowed inside the polling booth?

As India votes for the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 18, a pertinent piece of information that voters must be aware of is if cell phones are allowed inside the polling booths. It is quite natural that voters would carry their mobile phones to the voting centres. However, one must be prepared and keep in mind that cell phones are not allowed inside the polling booth. Voters are allowed to carry mobile phones but they won't be allowed to use their devices in the polling booth. Voters should ideally not use their cell phones in 100 m radius of the polling booths. Mobile phones must be kept in silent mode or switched off.

According to a circular issued by the Election Commission, "... cellular phones, cordless phones, etc. not to be allowed except officers on duty in the 100 meters of a polling station... during polling, presiding officers and other staff shall keep their mobile switched off in the polling station. If required, they can talk from outside the polling booth..."

Election Commission News

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra on April 15 reviewed poll arrangements in specific constituencies of West Bengal and Tripura going to polls in Phase 2 and 3 of ongoing General Elections to Lok Sabha 2019. The review through video conferencing was held with general observers, police observers and expenditure observers deployed in Phase 2 and Phase 3 parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal namely the 3-Jalpaiguri, 4-Darjeeling, 5- Raiganj, 6- Balurghat, 7-Maldaha Uttar, 8-Maldaha Dakshin, 9-Jangipur and 11- Murshidabad in West Bengal and Phase 2 (final phase) of Tripura ie 2-Tripura East Parliamentary Constituency.

