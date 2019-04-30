'Burning files is not going to save you,' Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at PM Modi

Following the fire at Shastri Bhawan today, Congress President Rahul Gandhi took a dig at PM Modi saying that the Prime Minister is burning files to cover his corrupt deeds. "Modi ji burning files is not going to save you. Your day of judgement is coming," Gandhi tweeted.

The Supreme Court will hear the petition filed by Congress leader Sushmita Dev against PM Modi and BJP President Amit Shah for violating the Model Code of Conduct on Thursday. A 2-judge bench of the apex court was hearing the matter today and asked the petitioner to await the ECI's decision on the same.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressed public rallies in Muzaffarpur, Bihar and Bahraich ad Barabanking in Uttar Pradesh, Congress President Rahul Gandhi met people at three different places in Madhya Pradesh, including Takamgarh, Damoh and Panna. BJP President Amit Shah will address voters in Rajasthan and MP. BSP supremo Mayawati will also address public rallies in UP. Besides, the Election Commission of India will today take a decision on the alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct by top political leaders like Modi, Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi.

Here are the latest updates on the Lok Sabha election 2019.

5.45 pm: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has written to the Chief Election Commissioner requesting relaxation in Model Code of Conduct in the state in the wake of drought situation that has affected a lot of districts.

Maharashtra CM writes to CEC requesting him for some relaxation in Model Code of Conduct in the state for drought relief works. Total 151 talukas of Maharashtra have been declared drought hit & center has passed a budget of Rs 4714 crore for drought relief in the state.

Modi ji burning files is not going to save you. Your day of judgement is coming.

5.15 pm: Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally today in Tikamgarh district of Bundelkhand region in Madhya Pradesh said that no farmer will be jailed for not repaying bank loans taken by them and promised to provide government jobs to 22 lakh youth in a year as well as recruitment of 10 lakh youth in panchayats if his party comes to power. "When the Congress comes to power in 2019, no farmer will be sent to jail for not repaying bank loans," he said.

5.00 pm: PM Modi slammed the opposition during a public meeting in Barabanki today. "Those people who till a few days ago were playing "Kaun Banega Pradhan Mantri" with each other, are now playing hide and seek after the 4th phase of voting concluded....Ab janta ne inke saare sapno ko chaar charan mein choor choor kar diya hai," he said.

PM Narendra Modi in Barabanki: Those people who till a few days ago were playing "Kaun Banega Pradhan Mantri" with each other, are now playing hide and seek after the 4th phase of voting concluded....Ab janta ne inke saare sapno ko chaar charan mein choor choor kar diya hai.

4.45 pm: Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief minister and National Conference Chief Omar Abdullah today said that his party would scrap the controversial Public Safety Act (PSA) if voted to power. Abdullah was addressing a poll rally in Shopian district in South Kashmir which will go to polls on May 6. "No mother will have to look for their children in jails if we are voted to power and for it this parliament election would serve as a semi-final," he said.

4.30 pm: On not filing nomination from the Varanasi seat, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC General Secretary in charge of UP today said, "I took advice of all senior leaders of our party & colleagues in UP.They firmly felt that I have responsibility here of looking after 41 seats. I felt that they(candidates)would be disappointed if I focused on only one place."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on nomination from Varanasi seat: I took advice of all senior leaders of our party & colleagues in UP.They firmly felt that I have responsibility here of looking after 41 seats. I felt that they(candidates)would be disappointed if I focused on only one place

4.15 pm: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi today granted time to Congress President Rahul Gandhi to file an additional affidavit while hearing a petition against him over his "Chowkidar Chor Hai" remark. The apex court further said that the grant of time should not be seen as any acceptance of any apology. Meanwhile, the court will hear the contempt case against the Congress chief on Monday.

3.47 pm: The Supreme Court today issued notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Congress leader Sushmita Dev's plea against PM Modi and BJP Chief Modi for violating the Model Code of Conduct during their election speeches. The apex court said it is open to ECI to pass appropriate orders in the matter.

3.38 pm: SC to hear Sushmita dev case on Thursday.

3.07 pm: BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi's lawyer, Mukul Rohatgi on Rahul Gandhi's contempt of court case, "He deliberately put words in the mouth of SC but has only expressed regret. Law is clear in contempt cases - the line starts with unconditional apology."

3.00 pm: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Rahul Gandhi's citizenship row, "The whole of India knows that Rahul Gandhi is an Indian. People have seen him being born and grow up in India. Kya bakwaas hai yeh? (what nonsense is this?)"

#WATCH Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on MHA notice to Rahul Gandhi over citizenship, says," The whole of India knows that Rahul Gandhi is an Indian. People have seen him being born and grow up in India. Kya bakwaas hai yeh?"

2.55 pm: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik met the Election Commission of India regarding by elections of Patkura Assembly seat. He said that it should be postponed in case the cyclone hits Odisha.

2.45 pm: SC has adjourned hearing of a petition filed by Congress MP Sushmita Dev over alleged violation of code of conduct by PM Modi and BJP President Amit Shah. The apex court suspended the hearing after the Election Commission of India (ECI) apprised it of a meeting being held by it today.

2.40 pm: Supreme Court has issued a formal notice to the Central Government on review petitions filed against its December 14 judgement on the Rafale deal. Attorney General representing the Centre has sought 4 weeks time to file a reply on the review. SC has asked the Centre to file a reply by May 4 and has posted the matter for hearing on May 6, ANI reports.

2.25 pm: 385 candidates file their nomination papers for 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Punjab today.

#Punjab: Total 385 candidates file their nomination papers for 13 loksabha constituencies of the state.

2.15 pm: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC General Secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh has called the Home Affairs Ministry's notice to Rahul Gandhi as "Rubbish". She said that Gandhi is very much an Indian. "This is rubbish. Rahul was born in front of all; he has spent his entire life here. This is all drama," Priyanka told reporters while campaigning for Congress in Amethi.

2.00 pm: Congress leader Udit Raj who recently joined the party slammed BJP and accused PM Modi of destroying every institution of India that questions him. "I have joined Congress but I am not interested in fighting elections. While I was in BJP, I asked for a ticket on the basis of the fact that I work for Dalits. But BJP is an anti-Dalit party ruled by just two," he said referring to Modi and BJP President Amit Shah.

1.50 pm: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reaches Delhi to meet the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding Patkura Assembly seat by elections. He will request the ECI to postpone the elections in case the cyclone Fani hits Odisha.

#WATCH Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik arrives in Delhi, to meet the Election Commission. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also met him while exiting the airport

1.44 pm: Wife of Shatrughan Sinha is the richest candidate in fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls

Poonam Shatrughan Sinha wife of bollywood actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha is the richest candidate in the poll fray in fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls. This time there are 184 candidates who have assets worth Rs. 1 crore and more. BJP has most crorepati candidates contesting in this phase. As per a report prepared by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), 28% of the candidates in the fifth phase are crorepati. Poonam Shatrughan Sinha of Samajwadi Party is the richest with declared assets worth Rs 193 crore. She is a candidate from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

1.30 pm: Trinamool Congress complains to ECI against PM Modi blaming him for horse trading following his statement yesterday that 40 party MLAs are in touch with BJP and will jump on board post May 23.

1.20 pm: "When a member of Parliament writes to any ministry, action required on their query is taken. It is not a big development, it is normal process," Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Home Affairs Ministry's notice to Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi over his British Citizenship.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on MHA notice to Congress President Rahul Gandhi over citizenship: When a member of Parliament writes to any ministry, action required on their query is taken. It is not a big development, it is normal process.

1.05 pm: The Madras High Court today ruled that the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor (LG) Kiran Bedi cannot interfere with Government's day-to-day activities. The order came about on a writ petition filed by Puducherry Congress MLA Lakshminarayanan in 2017 questioning the LG's powers

12.58 pm: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has begun its meet to look into the complaints of violation of the Model Code of Conduct by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and Congress President Rahul Gandhi, ANI reported. The meeting is being chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.

Election Commission of India meeting chaired by CEC Sunil Arora begins on complaints of violation of Model Code of Conduct by PM Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and Congress President Rahul Gandhi. #LokSabhaElections2019

12.45 pm: The complete schedule of the Lok Sabha Election 2019, four phases of which are already completed.

A relook at the schedule of the #LokSabhaElections2019, four phases of which have been successfully completed.

12.35pm: Jharkhand Congress Chief Ajoy Kumar Tuesday stirred controversy over the Aadhar scheme. "Aadhar-based authentification will be scrapped if we come to power," he said

12.25 pm: "The vote margin of BJP's win will be decided in the next phase. The mood of the nation is clear, the opposition can try to deter the spirit of BJP but they will not succeed," PM Modi

12.18 pm: "Those who are in jail, are facing jail, are on bail and those who are doing rounds of courts for bail, all of them do not want a strong government at the centre," said PM Modi in Muzafarpur, Bihar.

12:14 pm: PM Modi addressing a public rally in Muzafarpur, Bihar today said, "These people have been decimated after the four phases of elections, now it will be decided in the rest of the phases how big their losses will be and how big the NDA's win will be."

10.33 am: Congress President will rally across Madhya Pradesh to campaign in Tikamgarh, Damoh and Panna. He has been excused from appearing in person before the Supreme Court which will hear Gandhi's contempt case today. The apex court had issued a notice to the Congress chief for his remarks in the Rafale case after rejecting his plea to lay the matter to rest as he expressed regret over it.

10.25 am: Home Affairs ministry has issued notice to Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his citizenship following a complaint by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy claiming that Gandhi is a British citizen. The ministry has asked the Congress Chief to respond to the notice within a fortnight.

10.15 am: School students in Chandigarh organised a voter awareness drive amongst people in the city.

10.10 am: Congress has released the list of its star campaigners for the Lok Sabha Election 2019 to be held in the states of Punjab and Chandigarh on May 19, ANI reported.

Congress releases list of star campaigners for #LokSabhaElections2019 to be held on May 19 in Punjab & Chandigarh.

10.05 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Bihar & Uttar Pradesh today. He will address rallies in Muzaffarpur, Bahraich and Barabanki.

Looking forward to campaigning in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh today. Will address rallies in Muzaffarpur, Bahraich and Barabanki today. Watch these rallies live on NaMo TV or the NaMo App.

9.57 am: Voting for 72 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states concluded Monday under 4th phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019. According to the Election Commission of India, there was 64.90% voter turnout this year as compared to 63.01% recorded in 2014. West Bengal logged the higest percentage of electorate turnout at 76.72% despite the reports of violent clashes and political bickering in the state. Uttar Pradesh recorded 58.86% voter turnout, Jammu & Kashmir- 9.79% as only part of Anantnag parliamentary constituency went to polls, Bihar-59.02%, Odisha- 64.8%, Jharkhand- 64.38%, Madhya Pradesh- 72.07%, Mumbai- 55.11% and Rajasthan- 67.91%.