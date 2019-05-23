Election results: 'Turning point in history is unfolding before my eyes,' says Anand Mahindra

As the early trends of Lok Sabha election results 2019 started pouring in today, Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group took to Twitter and hailed women as well as young and new voters as new power blocs who will shape India's future.

"As I watch the counting, I get the unmistakable feeling that a turning point in history is unfolding before my eyes. 2 new power blocs are overthrowing the establishment. Not talking about political parties but Women & Young, new voters. Increasingly, they will shape India's future," Mahindra tweeted.

As I watch the counting,I get the unmistakeable feeling that a turning point in history is unfolding before my eyes. 2 new power blocs are overthrowing the establishment.Not talking about political parties but Women & Young,new voters. Increasingly, they will shape India's future - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) 23 May 2019

It seems like a clean sweep for the NDA government as the early trends indicate towards the Modi-led dispensation taking the lead in most states of the country.

According to the Election Commission (EC), women voters in India comprise 48.03 per cent (or 43.17 crores) of the entire eligible electoral roll for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The share of women votes has increased from 47.5% in 2014 to 48.03% in 2019.

Also Read: 'Some things must remain sacred or we become Taliban': Anand Mahindra takes on Pragya Thakur over Godse remark

Whereas, as per the EC's 2018 data, 45 million first time voters have been added to India's electoral roll since 2014.

The political parties pulled all the stops to woo young and first-time voters and form a base with them during their campaigning for 2019 General Elections.

Also Read: Ajay Piramal may sell stake in Shriram Group to Anand Mahindra: report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi time and again exhorted the women, youth and first-time voters through his rallies to exercise their franchise in Lok Sabha election 2019.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 that started on April 11 and wrapped up on May 19, saw around 900 million voters exercising their right to vote and deciding the fate of 7,928 candidates across 542 seats in the country.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: PM Modi will remain PM, Rahul Gandhi must wait 5 more years