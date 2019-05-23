Maharashtra Election Result 2019: BJP-Shiv Sena alliance leads against Congress and allies

The counting of votes began today at 8 am and BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is leading in the state of Maharashtra, as per early trends. The India Today Axis My India predicts the alliance to win 38-42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Meanwhile, the Congress party which is contesting in alliance with Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is likely to win 6-10 seats.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats and stands at second place after 80 seats of Uttar Pradesh, which holds the highest number of Lok Sabha constituencies in the country. Voters in the state exercised their right to vote in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29, in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections.

BJP contested from 25 seats while Shiv Sena fielded its candidates from 23 seats. On the other hand, Congress party contested from 25 seats while the Sharad Pawar-led NCP fought from 19 Lok Sabha seats. Three Lok Sabha constituencies were left for other UPA allies- YSP, BVA and Swabhimani Paksha.

Several notable candidates had contested from the seats of Nagpur and Mumbai South in Maharashtra. The saffron party had fielded Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency against Nana Patole from the Congress party. Meanwhile, the Mumbai South seat saw Milind Deora of Congress party duke it out against Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance had won 41 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

