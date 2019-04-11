General Election 2019: 5 things to know before you cast your vote

The first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 kicked off today in 91 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states and two Union Territories (UTs). 142 million voters will seal the fate of 1279 candidates as the voting gets underway at 170,664 polling booths in the country.

The voting time for Phase 1 elections will be from 7 AM to 6 PM. However, amongst the northeastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura West, electorates can exercise their franchise between 7am-5pm, while Manipur, Nagaland and Meghalaya will go to polls between 7am-4pm.

States and UTs that will cast votes today are: Andhra Pradesh (2), Arunachal Pradesh (25), Assam (5), Bihar (4), Chhattisgarh (1), Jammu and Kashmir(2), Maharashtra (7), Manipur (1), Meghalaya (2), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Odisha (4), Sikkim (1), Telangana (17), Tripura (1), Uttar Pradesh (8), Uttarakhand (5), West Bengal (2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1) and Lakshadweep (1).

Five things to know before casting your vote:

1) How to check your name in voter list

Before going to vote, check whether your name is there on the voter list or not. Here's how to check your name in the Voters' List (also known as electoral roll).

You can only vote if your name appears in the Voters' List. Verify your name on the list by either:

Logging on to electoralsearch.in

Calling the Voter Helpline 1950 (please add your STD code before dialling)

SMS space to 1950 (EPIC stands for Electors Photo Identity Card also commonly known as Voter ID card). Example - If your EPIC is 12345678 then sms ECI 12345678 to 1950

2) Find your Polling booth

If you have found your name in the Voters' List then check where you have to go to give your vote. Here is step by step guide to check your polling booth:

Voters can go to electoralsearch.in or use Voter Helpline App to find their polling booth

Voters can call the Voter Helpline, the number is 1950 (please add your STD code before dialling)

For Polling station location SMS space to 1950

Remember: Mobile phones, cameras or any other gadgets are not allowed inside a polling booth.

3) Voter id is not necessary to cast your vote, you can also use other identity proofs like:

EPIC (Voter ID card)

Passport

Driving License

Service Identity Cards with a photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies

Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office

PAN Card

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

MNREGA Job Card (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee)

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

Pension document with a photograph

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

Aadhaar Card

4) Voting process at the polling booth:

First polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof

Second polling official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A)

You will have to deposit the slip with the third polling official, show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth

Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM); You will hear a beep sound

Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate serial No., Name and Symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box

5) NOTA

NOTA means 'None of the above'. You will find this option on the EVM. You can press the NOTA button if you disapprove all the candidates standing in the elections from your constituency. The button gives voters an opportunity to express their disapproval with the contesting candidates. Remember, NOTA button is always the last button on the EVM.

For more information, please see the Voter Guide on http://ecisveep.nic.in/

