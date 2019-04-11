General Election 2019: 5 things to know before you cast your vote

The first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 kicked off today in 91 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states and two Union Territories (UTs). 142 million voters will seal the fate of 1279 candidates as the voting gets underway at 170,664 polling booths in the country.
The voting time for Phase 1 elections will be from 7 AM to 6 PM. However, amongst the northeastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura West, electorates can exercise their franchise between 7am-5pm, while Manipur, Nagaland and Meghalaya will go to polls between 7am-4pm.
States and UTs that will cast votes today are: Andhra Pradesh (2), Arunachal Pradesh (25), Assam (5), Bihar (4), Chhattisgarh (1), Jammu and Kashmir(2), Maharashtra (7), Manipur (1), Meghalaya (2), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Odisha (4), Sikkim (1), Telangana (17), Tripura (1), Uttar Pradesh (8), Uttarakhand (5), West Bengal (2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1) and Lakshadweep (1).
Five things to know before casting your vote:
1) How to check your name in voter list
Before going to vote, check whether your name is there on the voter list or not. Here's how to check your name in the Voters' List (also known as electoral roll).
You can only vote if your name appears in the Voters' List. Verify your name on the list by either:
2) Find your Polling booth
If you have found your name in the Voters' List then check where you have to go to give your vote. Here is step by step guide to check your polling booth:
Remember: Mobile phones, cameras or any other gadgets are not allowed inside a polling booth.
3) Voter id is not necessary to cast your vote, you can also use other identity proofs like:
4) Voting process at the polling booth:
5) NOTA
NOTA means 'None of the above'. You will find this option on the EVM. You can press the NOTA button if you disapprove all the candidates standing in the elections from your constituency. The button gives voters an opportunity to express their disapproval with the contesting candidates. Remember, NOTA button is always the last button on the EVM.
For more information, please see the Voter Guide on http://ecisveep.nic.in/
