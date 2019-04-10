Lok Sabha election 2019: Phase 1 of voting starts Today; watch live TV coverage on polling Updates

The much awaited 2019 Lok Sabha election is all set to start in a few hours. The seven-phased Lok Sabha election will begin from April 11 and will continue till May 19. In the Phase -1 Lok Sabha election, polling will be held in 91 out of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over 20 states and Union Territories.

The voting process will commence at 7 am in the morning and will end at 6 pm in the evening on Thursday. However, among the northeastern states, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura West can exercise their franchise between 7am-5pm, while Manipur, Nagaland and Meghalaya will go to polls between 7am-4pm.

Among the key leaders standing for Phase -1 Lok Sabha election are - Nitin Gadkari (Nagpur), Kiren Rijiju (Arunachal West), General VK Singh (Ghaziabad), Satyapal Singh (Baghpat) and Mahesh Sharma (Gautam Buddha Nagar).

States and Union Territories that will be casting vote on Thursday are:

Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

Breif details about phase 1 election state:wise:

Andhra Pradesh

No of polling stations: 2202

Candidates contesting: 12

Lok Sabha constituencies: 2

Arunachal Pradesh

No of polling stations: 45,920

Candidates contesting: 319

Lok Sabha constituencies: 25

Assam

No of polling stations: 9,574

Candidates contesting: 41

Lok Sabha constituencies: 5

Bihar

No of polling stations: 7,486

Candidates contesting: 44

Lok Sabha constituencies: 4

Chhattisgarh

No of polling stations: 1878

Candidates contesting: 7

Lok Sabha constituencies: 1

Jammu and Kashmir

No of polling stations: 3,489

Candidates contesting: 33

Lok Sabha constituencies: 2

Maharashtra

No of polling stations: 14,731

Candidates contesting: 122

Lok Sabha constituencies: 7

Manipur

No of polling stations: 3,167

Candidates contesting: 8

Lok Sabha constituencies: 1

Meghalaya

No of polling stations: 3,167

Candidates contesting: 9

Lok Sabha constituencies: 2

Mizoram

No of polling stations: 1,300

Candidates contesting: 6

Lok Sabha constituencies: 1

Nagaland

No of polling stations: 2,227

Candidates contesting: 4

Lok Sabha constituencies: 1

Odisha

No of polling stations:7,233

Candidates contesting:26

Lok Sabha constituencies:4

Sikkim

No of polling stations: 567

Candidates contesting: 11

Lok Sabha constituencies: 1

Telangana

No of polling stations: 34,603

Candidates contesting: 443

Lok Sabha constituencies: 17

Tripura

No of polling stations: 1,679

Candidates contesting: 13

Lok Sabha constituencies: 1

Uttar Pradesh

No of polling stations: 16,633

Candidates contesting: 96

Lok Sabha constituencies: 8

Uttarakhand

No of polling stations: 11,235

Candidates contesting: 52

Lok Sabha constituencies: 5

West Bengal

No of polling stations: 3,844

Candidates contesting: 18

Lok Sabha constituencies: 2

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

No of polling stations: 406

Candidates contesting: 15

Lok Sabha constituencies: 1

Lakshadweep

No of polling stations: 51

Candidates contesting: 6

Lok Sabha constituencies: 1