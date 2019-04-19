Priyanka Chaturvedi joins Shiv Sena; says 'goons' get preference in Congress

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi has quit the party after some Congress leaders were reinstated days after the party removed them for allegedly misbehaving with her. Before making her resignation public on Friday, Chaturvedi removed her 'National Spokesperson, AICC' tag from her Twitter bio. The estranged Congress leader joined Shiv Sena today. The Congress party has neither confirmed nor denied Chaturvedi's resignation, though India Today has reported that she has exited from all WhatsApp working groups of the party. Priyanka Chaturvedi is the second leader to switch sides after its senior leader Tom Vadakkan joined the BJP on March 14.

On joining Shiv Sena, Priyanka Chaturvedi said: "...this decision of joining Shiv Sena I have taken after a lot of thought."

Priyanka Chaturvedi: I know I will be held accountable for my past statements and my views and that how I came to this conclusion but I would like to say that this decision of joining Shiv Sena I have taken after a lot of thought pic.twitter.com/2BuzaSCmas - ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2019

The Congress website, however, still mentions her name as the party spokesperson. The entire controversy erupted after the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress party reinstated some Congress members who were earlier removed for misbehaving with her in Mathura. The incident happened in September 2018 when she held a press conference regarding the Rafale controversy in Mathura. After some party members allegedly misbehaved with her she complained about the incident to the party high command. Though initially they were removed, the party reinstated them after the orders of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia recently.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Phase 2 voting today; FAQs, all you need to know about polling on 95 constituencies

Lashing out at the party, Chaturvedi tweeted on Friday that she was "deeply saddened that lumpen goons get preference [sic] in @incindia [Congress] over those who have given their sweat & blood." "Having faced brickbats and abuse across the board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate," she had tweeted.

I am absolutely overwhelmed and grateful with the love and support I have got across board from the nation in the past 3 days. I consider myself blessed with this immense outpouring of support. Thank you to all who have been a part of this journey. pic.twitter.com/WhUYYlwHLj - Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) April 19, 2019

Putting out her resignation on Twitter, Chaturvedi said: "In the last few weeks certain things have convinced me that my services are not valued in the organisation and that I have reached the end of the road. At the same time, I also feel that more time that I spend in the organisation will be at the cost of my own self-respect and dignity."

Congress media face Priyanka Chaturvedi quits after Congress leaders let off for misbehavior

She joined the Shiv Sena in presence of the party chief Uddhav Thackeray. Priyanka Chaturvedi was hoping that would get party nomination from Mumbai Northwest seat, but it was finally given to Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam. Reports say her final decision to resign could also be motivated from the fact that she was denied the party ticket

Edited by Manoj Sharma