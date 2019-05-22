Tamil Nadu election result 2019: DMK-Congress hopes for clean sweep; AIADMK misses Jayalalithaa

The D-day is here and the Tamil Nadu Lok sabha results will be out today. Exit polls have more or less predicted that the Southern state could emerge as a lone face-saver for Congress led UPA as the grand old party's alliance with the resurgent DMK is expected make a clean sweep in the polls today. The official numbers will soon begin to trickle in. The Congress-DMK alliance are likely to win 34 to 38 seats out of the total 39 Lok Sabha Seats. According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the AIADMK and BJP alliance may win at most 4 seats. DMK is also hoping to come back to the power in the state as the result of the bypolls in the 22 Assembly seats will also be announced today along with the Lok Sabha results.

AIADMK, which broke up post the untimely death of Jayalalithaa, had bagged 37 seats with a vote share of 44.9%, in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. However, DMK is likely to make strong comeback sweeping up to 38 seats today. The fortunes of the party seem to have reversed under MK Stalin, who took over after his father, Karunanidhi's death, and he seems to be delivering. DMK, in fact, had also got a boost in its vote share in the state Assembly election post 2014. On the other hand, AIADMK has had to face an anti-incumbency wave in the state post the death of Jayalalithaa in 2016.

Tamil Nadu, which has 39 seats in the Lok Sabha, had seen polling in all of them, barring Vellore due to abuse of money power, on April 18. More than 822 candidates were in the fray, vying for the ballots of the state's over 5.8 crore registered voters.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting in alliance with the BJP, the PMK, the DMDK, the PT and other parties. The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, comprising the Congress, the CPI, the CPI (M), the MDMK, the VCK and smaller parties. Both AIADMK and DMK contested on 20 seats and left the remaining to their alliance partners.

The BJP and the Congress have reconciled themselves to playing a secondary role in the alliances having won 1 and 0 seats, respectively, in the state in the last elections.

