Gross Deficient Product

Prosenjit Datta | New Delhi
The author of this thoroughly entertaining and thought-provoking book points to all that is wrong with the way we measure growth.

 
 

An Intellectual Odyssey

Connecting the dots between vastly disparate physical, physiological and socio-economic phenomena

Dark Truths

An engaging account of the journey of coal, and its significance in India's history, economy and politics.

The Four Cs

A constructive guide to unlocking the true potential of Gen-Y in the workforce.

The Journey So Far

An analytical look at PM Modi's three years in power.

The Globetrotters

The story of nine men and one woman who furthered the cause of globalisation over the centuries.

The Sky Is the Limit

Loaded with realistic advice and experiences, the book is a great encouragement for women in pursuit of success.

Reality Check

This collection of essays is a deep dive into India's health economy, posing pertinent questions to policymakers as well as practitioners of health care.

A Retake on Research

The authors make a compelling case for digital ethnography and its significance in the Indian marketplace.

 
 

Of Bananas And Sex

Which inventions influenced the world the most? An economist provides an eclectic list.

Of Open Minds and Borders

The author argues that for the idea of the West to prevail, the values of openness and equality must be embraced.

Women of Courage

India, Warts and Wonders

A foreign correspondent who had access to Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks at India, comprehensively.

Worm's-eye View

A remarkable account of the stark disparity that exists in India and what policymakers must do to overcome it.

"Difference of opinion is different from disharmony"

Earlier this year, when Y.V. Reddy, former bureaucrat and governor of RBI, announced that he was penning down a memoir, there was widespread anticipation.

Never Stop Asking

When it comes to becoming a successful marketer, insatiable curiosity is an indispensible trait.

