The author of this thoroughly entertaining and thought-provoking book points to all that is wrong with the way we measure growth.
Connecting the dots between vastly disparate physical, physiological and socio-economic phenomena
An engaging account of the journey of coal, and its significance in India's history, economy and politics.
A constructive guide to unlocking the true potential of Gen-Y in the workforce.
10 recommended titles on business management from recent times
An analytical look at PM Modi's three years in power.
The story of nine men and one woman who furthered the cause of globalisation over the centuries.
Loaded with realistic advice and experiences, the book is a great encouragement for women in pursuit of success.
This collection of essays is a deep dive into India's health economy, posing pertinent questions to policymakers as well as practitioners of health care.
The authors make a compelling case for digital ethnography and its significance in the Indian marketplace.
Which inventions influenced the world the most? An economist provides an eclectic list.
The author argues that for the idea of the West to prevail, the values of openness and equality must be embraced.
A foreign correspondent who had access to Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks at India, comprehensively.
A remarkable account of the stark disparity that exists in India and what policymakers must do to overcome it.
Business books to look out for this summer.
When it comes to becoming a successful marketer, insatiable curiosity is an indispensible trait.
