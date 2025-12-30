'Love Indian food... but I want to be able to breathe': Dutch visitor’s wedding trip sparks debate on India’s pollution

A candid post by a Dutch visitor in India has sparked a wider, uncomfortable conversation about urban pollution, quality of life and the cost of development in the country’s cities.

Sacha Arbonel, who said he has been in India for the past two months for his wedding, took to X to describe what he called the daily physical toll of polluted air. “I love Indian food and the culture, but I just want to be able to breathe and not have my throat burn,” he wrote.

Arbonel said the health impact had been persistent and exhausting. “Been in India for the last two months for my Indian wedding and I don't remember the last time I was so sick for such a long time. I'm tired of wearing a mask,” he added.

What appeared to trouble him most was the sight of children exposed to the same conditions. “I see small kids walking on roads with their parents, with pollution around them, and I cannot stop thinking how bad it must be for their young lungs. The kids of this country deserve better,” he wrote.

The post was not a blanket criticism of India. Arbonel praised the country’s professional and cultural ecosystem, noting, “The tech scene of India is so good. Tech Salaries as good as Europe. Food scene is great as well.” Yet he argued that these strengths are being undermined by environmental neglect. “But it all feels worthless with the amount of pollution the cities have. Feels like everyone living here is paying a hefty pollution tax,” he said, calling the situation “critically bad” and expressing hope that “the Indian Govt realises this soon.”

The post quickly drew reactions from both residents and members of the Indian diaspora, many of whom echoed the concern, while some questioned the framing.

One response pushed back on the optics of the post, asking, “I hear you as one of the sufferers of this. But the sky looks pretty blue and clear in your picture. Wrong pic?”

Others strongly agreed with the underlying message. “Strong agree! As someone who grew up here, but gets hacky cough every time he comes back, every thing else is on the up but the pollution,” one user wrote. While acknowledging that some pollution is a byproduct of development, the user added, “But some of it is clearly the lack of policy. I am hopeful with the push to electric vehicles, atleast....and oh congratulations on the wedding!!”

Another response called for systemic change rather than short-term fixes. “It requires Mega Planning and execution to move pollution contributors elsewhere from Urban areas. Vehicle pollution should be dealt with seriously. Public transport with low emission should be accelerated, Beijing could improve, New Delhi can too with political will @PMOIndia,” the user said.

A particularly stark reaction came from someone who said pollution had altered their life plans altogether. “I planned to settle in india after a long stint abroad. Visited 5th Dec , househunting Still suffering from inflamed sinuses. Love India, just can't Live there. Will be happy with just the basics. No 5 cr penthouses Just clean air, roads and pavements for walk.”