Anindita Satpathi
Breitling's first boutique in India has many delights for the discerning horophiliac.

 
 

Ace The Pocket Square

Will Ayers of WILLIAM shares all the tips you need on wearing those otherwise intimidating squares with elan.

How to pull off the semi-formal look at work

If your entire look is basic and simple, socks can be the much-needed fun addition.
Five ways you can be a smart online shopper

Nakul Bajaj, CEO of India's members-only luxury portal Darvey's, tells you how to buy it right online -
Men's jackets get 3 exciting makeovers this spring

The most versatile part of menswear gets 3 exciting makeovers this spring.
Untie those stress knots

Find out why your back and sore spots are begging for one of these.
Deodorise yourself

Duck in for a quick shower and douse yourself in fragrances that would put a bouquet of flowers to shame.
The best luxury, jewellery watches of 2014

If time is as important as they say, shouldn't it be dressed in diamonds? Presenting the best in jewellery watches.
Tips on how you can upgrade your style this season

The most multi-purpose of all casual wear, polo t-shirts go with jeans, linen pants and trousers with complete ease.
10 must-haves in any man's closet this summer

Trendiest fashion accessories for men in 2015

Clothes alone don't make a look. Here's all you need to know about this year's trendiest fashion accessories.
Lookbook: Fashion trends for 2015

Women can flirt with floral prints, which is the hottest trend this year. While, no man can go wrong with the shirt, pants and jacket combo.
Key grooming tips for men

Check out some useful grooming tips from makeup and grooming expert Ishika Taneja.
Tommy Hilfiger shows you what power dressing is all about

Formal doesn't mean boring. Tommy Hilfiger shows you what power dressing is all about.
Tommy Hilfiger on luxury, Indian fashion and importance of time

