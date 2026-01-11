From cinema to samurai arts: Pawan Kalyan receives rare Kenjutsu honour, inducted into Takeda Shingen Clan

Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has achieved a rare international distinction in the field of martial arts with his official induction into Kenjutsu, an ancient Japanese sword-fighting tradition. The honour recognises his decades-long dedication, discipline, and deep engagement with classical martial practices.

Widely known for his work in cinema and public life, Pawan Kalyan has long pursued martial arts alongside his professional commitments. His journey began well before his entry into films, with rigorous training in karate and other combat forms during his early years in Chennai. Over time, his interest expanded beyond physical technique to include the philosophy, discipline, and cultural traditions of Japanese martial arts, particularly those associated with the samurai.

As part of this recognition, Pawan Kalyan was awarded the Fifth Dan by the respected Japanese martial arts body Sogo Budo Kanri Kai, a distinction considered rare for practitioners outside Japan. In another notable achievement, he became the first Telugu individual to be inducted into the Takeda Shingen Clan under Soke Muramatsu Sensei, an honour seldom conferred on non-Japanese practitioners.

He was also conferred the title “Tiger of Martial Arts” by the Golden Dragons organisation, further underlining his standing in the global martial arts community. With these honours, Pawan Kalyan joins a select group of Indian personalities to receive international recognition in traditional Japanese martial disciplines.

His understanding of martial arts has frequently translated onto the screen. Films such as Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi, Thammudu, Khushi, Annavaram, and OG showcased disciplined and authentic combat styles, helping bring structured martial arts into mainstream Indian cinema.

As part of his advanced training, Pawan Kalyan studied under noted Budo authority Hanshi Professor Dr Siddiq Mahmoodi, one of India’s leading exponents of Japanese martial arts. Under his mentorship, he received comprehensive instruction in Kendo, attaining advanced technical proficiency along with a deeper philosophical grounding.

On the cinematic front, Pawan Kalyan was last seen in director Sujeeth’s period gangster film They Call Me OG (2025), which also starred Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Arjun Das. He will next appear in Ustaad Bhagat Singh.