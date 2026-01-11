From Rs 5 LPA to Rs 45 LPA: How India’s AI, ML salaries are set to surge by 2026

India’s artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) sector is heading into 2026 on a strong growth trajectory, with salary projections pointing to some of the most attractive compensation packages in the country’s technology job market. From fresh graduates to seasoned specialists, demand for AI and ML skills is reshaping pay structures, career paths, and even where professionals choose to work.

Industry analysis by TestLeaf suggests that India’s AI/ML market is expanding at more than 40% year-on-year, with the ecosystem expected to support over one million job roles by 2026. This rapid expansion is translating directly into higher pay, with salaries forecast to grow by 15-20% annually.

For professionals who stay the course and continuously upskill, the rewards can be dramatic. Career earnings can climb from about Rs 7 lakh per annum (LPA) at the entry level to Rs 30 LPA or more within five years, often sweetened by performance bonuses and equity stock options.

How salaries stack up by experience

Compensation in AI/ML varies sharply depending on experience and role.

Freshers (0-2 years) can expect starting packages of Rs 5-9 LPA. AI engineers typically earn Rs 6-9 LPA, while ML engineers fall in the Rs 5-8 LPA range. Common roles include AI/ML Associates and Junior Engineers, where foundational skills and project exposure matter most.

Mid-level professionals (3-6 years) see a significant jump, with salaries ranging from Rs 10-20 LPA. AI engineers at this stage often earn Rs 12-20 LPA, and ML engineers Rs 10-18 LPA. Roles such as ML Developer, AI Engineer, and Data Scientist dominate this bracket.

Senior professionals (7+ years) command the highest premiums. Salaries can reach Rs 20-45 LPA or more, with AI engineers earning Rs 25-45 LPA+ and ML engineers Rs 20-40 LPA+. Leadership and specialist roles — such as Lead AI Engineer, MLOps Architect, or AI Consultant — are common here. Those tapping into global remote opportunities may even see India-equivalent pay of Rs 60-80 LPA.

Geography still matters

Location continues to play a major role in determining pay scales. Bengaluru remains the top-paying hub, with mid-to-senior AI/ML professionals earning between Rs 15-40 LPA. Delhi NCR follows, offering average salaries in the Rs 10-28 LPA range, while other tech clusters trail slightly behind.

