Deal Watch
Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc. will acquire Agila Specialties - a developer, manufacturer and marketer of high-quality generic injectible products - from Strides Arcolab for $1.6 billion (Rs 8,674.2 crore) in cash.
Germany-based MHM Holding (MHM) has proposed the acquisition and subsequent delisting of Micro Inks' fully-paid equity shares.
The Orchid Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals and Hospira Inc. deal for the purchase of the former's generic injectable pharmaceuticals business will benefit both parties.
US-based Chemtura Corporation, a maker of specialty chemicals and agrochemicals, acquired the bromine assets of Solaris ChemTech Industries Ltd.
The other deal is that of Ybrant Digital Limited, an Indian digital marketing services company, promoted by its Chairman and CEO Suresh Reddy.
Biggest business deals in the past 30 days (*February 15 to March 14)
Opto Circuits (India), a manufacturer of patient monitoring systems, is set to buy out the US-based Cardiac Science Corporation in an all-cash, $54.8 million deal.
Essar Group-owned BPO firm, Aegis, has announced the acquisition of Australia-based UCMS Group for Rs 184.3 crore ($37.2 million) in an allcash deal.
