Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc. will acquire Agila Specialties - a developer, manufacturer and marketer of high-quality generic injectible products - from Strides Arcolab for $1.6 billion (Rs 8,674.2 crore) in cash.

 
 

Biggest deals in the past 30 days

Germany-based MHM Holding (MHM) has proposed the acquisition and subsequent delisting of Micro Inks' fully-paid equity shares.

The Orchid Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals and Hospira Inc. deal for the purchase of the former's generic injectable pharmaceuticals business will benefit both parties.

Lanxess AG acquires Gwalior Chemical Industries

AAA United BV acquires 21% stake in Bombay Rayon Fashions

IBN18 Stake watch

 
 

US-based Chemtura Corporation, a maker of specialty chemicals and agrochemicals, acquired the bromine assets of Solaris ChemTech Industries Ltd.

The other deal is that of Ybrant Digital Limited, an Indian digital marketing services company, promoted by its Chairman and CEO Suresh Reddy.

Biggest business deals in the past 30 days (*February 15 to March 14)

Biggest deals in last 30 days

Opto Circuits (India), a manufacturer of patient monitoring systems, is set to buy out the US-based Cardiac Science Corporation in an all-cash, $54.8 million deal.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd on a major expansion drive.

Aegis acquires Australia-based UCMS Group

Essar Group-owned BPO firm, Aegis, has announced the acquisition of Australia-based UCMS Group for Rs 184.3 crore ($37.2 million) in an allcash deal.

Largest private equity deals announced this year

Carma CEO watch

India’s and the world’s most talked-about CEOs in December
