Luxury Special 2019
Home
Luxury Special 2019

Coming Of Age

Goutam Das | New Delhi
Coming Of Age

India now makes some of the best single malts in the world

 
 

The Green Pledge

Clean and green beauty is gaining traction in India, driving a shift towards natural, sustainable and cruelty-free products

Luxe Sailing

The market for cruises is growing on the back of new launches and travellers' desire to move beyond conventional holidaying

"I Hope India Will Catch Up In Luxury Car Sales"

Design Approach

Obeetee, a 100-year-old company, is reinventing the design language used in carpets

In Search Of A Second Home

HNIs are keen to buy weekend retreats and put a premium on privacy, exclusivity and abundance of space

 
 

Live Life Rent Size

Leasing of high-end products and services is a growing business

Have Money, Will Spend

India is home to the world's largest millennial population

Quest For Immortality

The super rich are pumping enormous amounts of money into research that will extend life - and keep death at bay for a long, long time...

Dress Circle

Advertisement