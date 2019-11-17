Clean and green beauty is gaining traction in India, driving a shift towards natural, sustainable and cruelty-free products
The market for cruises is growing on the back of new launches and travellers' desire to move beyond conventional holidaying
Obeetee, a 100-year-old company, is reinventing the design language used in carpets
HNIs are keen to buy weekend retreats and put a premium on privacy, exclusivity and abundance of space
Leasing of high-end products and services is a growing business
India is home to the world's largest millennial population
The super rich are pumping enormous amounts of money into research that will extend life - and keep death at bay for a long, long time...
