In Top Gear

Automobiles
Disruptions caused by note ban and GST have moderated. The auto industry is expected to witness healthy growth
Government policy should Offer automobile customers multiple technology options.
Commercial Vehicle makers are looking at fast-paced growth after a period of turbulence
No-frills is passe. Thanks to rising incomes, Indians are now opting for more feature rich, safer and powerful cars.
Indian auto companies could be at the forefront of the global automotive industry.
Scooters account for a third of all two-wheelers sold in India today. But how long will the resurgence last?
