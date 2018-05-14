Madhya Pradesh board results declared for Class 10 and 12; girls outshine boys

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the class 10 and class 12 board results. The results can be accessed on the official website www.mpresults.nic.in. Around 66.54 per cent students have passed the Class 10 exam while 68 per cent have passed their Class 12 board exams this year. First division holders has been estimated to be more than 39 per cent and the highest percentage has been secured by Neemuch district.

Government schools have shown better performance than private schools this year with 71 per cent pass percentage. Girls have also outperformed boys in 2018 results.

The two students who have topped the Class 10 state board are Anamika from Vidisha district and Harshvardhan from Shajahanpur. Subhash Prasad Patel and Prabhat Shukla from Umariya district hold the second rank. In the combined merit list for class 12 students, there are 41 boys and 62 girls. 12,871 students have got more than 85% and 10,469 SC, ST students have secured more than 75%. The state government, going by the Chief Minister Meritorious Scheme, will pay the fee of the students who have scored more than 75% in Class 12.

There were around 7,00,000 Class 12 candidates and 11,00,000 Class 10 examinees that took the Board exams this year.

The pass percentage has gone above 60% for class 10, the first time in five years with pass percentage 16.68% more this year than last year and the overall result being better than last few years. 64% boys have passed Class 10 while 69% girls have passed Class 10.

The toppers of the Class 12 exam are Lalit Panchori in Math, Ayushi Dhengula in Commerce, Shivani Pawar in Arts and Tamanna Kushwaha in Home Science.

This year, the board will consider the best of five subjects. Therefore, if a student fails any one subject, but passes in five subjects, he/she will be considered pass in the board exam. This has been done with the aim of improving the pass percentage of students across the state. Last year, for class 12, the pass percentage was 69.86 and 51.45 for class 10.

Students can check their results on their mobiles as well. All they need to do is -