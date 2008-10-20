BT SPECIALS
Markets regulator Sebi has revoked its directions against seven former officials of Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) as alleged violation of insider trading rules by them could not be established.
Bulk of India's palm oil imports come mostly from Indonesia and Malaysia, whereas soyoil is mostly imported from Argentina and Brazil.
In Mumbai, the prices fell by Rs 50 for 10 gram of 22-carat gold, and by Rs 55 to Rs 31,854 per 10 gram of 24-carat gold
Under the gold options contract, trading will be allowed in 1 kg of gold, thereby giving small investors the chance to participate.
If experts are to be believed, the white metal will outperform gold in the next one year.
Gold prices were last seen at this level in September 2016, when they touched the strongest level of $1,348 per troy ounce.
Like any other investment gold attracts tax as it is considered a capital asset.
Gold demand would see a surge during this time as people across the country consider buying yellow metal to be auspicious, especially during Dhanteras.
Check out some exciting deals on gold in the market before you shell out your money on it.
The decline in prices has caused onion farmers to worry, as the produce from the kharif season will start to roll in bulk in the coming weeks.
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- CBEC sanctions GST refund claims worth Rs 12,700 crore
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces