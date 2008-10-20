Latest News Indian commodities market, world commodities market, Commodity Exchanges, NCDEX, MCX, NMCEIL
SEBI revokes insider trading orders against ex-MCX officials

PTI
Markets regulator Sebi has revoked its directions against seven former officials of Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) as alleged violation of insider trading rules by them could not be established.

 
 

Government hikes import tax on edible oil up to 15 per cent

Bulk of India's palm oil imports come mostly from Indonesia and Malaysia, whereas soyoil is mostly imported from Argentina and Brazil.

Paytm sees gold transaction worth Rs 120 crore in 6 months, over 1 million buyers till Dhanteras

Gold price drops by Rs 140 in Delhi due to global cues on Dhanteras

In Mumbai, the prices fell by Rs 50 for 10 gram of 22-carat gold, and by Rs 55 to Rs 31,854 per 10 gram of 24-carat gold
MCX unveils India's first option trading in gold on Dhanteras

Under the gold options contract, trading will be allowed in 1 kg of gold, thereby giving small investors the chance to participate.
Investing in silver can give better returns than gold this festive season

If experts are to be believed, the white metal will outperform gold in the next one year.
Tea production rises up 3.4% in July

Gold prices at year high due to geopolitical tensions

Gold prices were last seen at this level in September 2016, when they touched the strongest level of $1,348 per troy ounce.
GST, anti-money laundering law in India hit gold demand in third quarter of 2017, says WGC

Do you have gold in your locker? You'll be taxed depending on how long you have kept it

Like any other investment gold attracts tax as it is considered a capital asset.
Should you invest in physical gold, gold ETFs or Sovereign gold bond this Dhanteras?

Gold demand would see a surge during this time as people across the country consider buying yellow metal to be auspicious, especially during Dhanteras.
Want to buy gold this Dhanteras? Check out offers from jewellers, Paytm, Amazon

Check out some exciting deals on gold in the market before you shell out your money on it.
Falling onion prices force six Nashik mandis shut till next week

The decline in prices has caused onion farmers to worry, as the produce from the kharif season will start to roll in bulk in the coming weeks.
Gold prices soar to 10-month high of Rs 31,350, dollar weakest since 2015

Print new MRP on unsold stock after factoring in input tax: Govt

