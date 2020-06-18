Rupee vs Dollar: Rupee appreciates 7 paise to 76.09 amid weak weak US currency

The rupee appreciated 7 paise to 76.09 per dollar on Thursday tracking weakness in US dollar.

Indian rupee was trading in a narrow range today as weak US currency support the currency, wihle rising coronavirus cases, border tensions with China and sustained foreign fund outflows capped gains.

The local unit opened at 76.17 against the US dollar, gained further ground, and touched 76.09 against the US dollar, up 7 paise over its previous close of 76.16 against the greenback on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.16 per cent to 97.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 92.12 points higher at 33,600.04 and broader NSE Nifty rose 37 points to 9,918.15.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they sold shares worth Rs 486.62 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.52 per cent to USD 40.50 per barrel.

Meanwhile, investor sentiment remained fragile amid rising coronavirus cases across the world.

The number of cases around the world linked to the disease has crossed 83.49 lakh and the death toll has topped 4.48 lakh.

In India, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 12,237 and the number of infections spiked to 3,66,946, according to the health ministry.

