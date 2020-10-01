CAMS share delivers 23% listing gains for investors

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) share listed at a premium of 23% to its issue price on BSE today. The share opened at Rs 1518 delivering investors return of Rs 288 or 23.41% compared to IPO issue price of Rs 1,230 per equity share. The stock further rose 26% to intra day high of Rs 1550 against its issue price.

Total 67.19 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 1013 crore on BSE.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 6,713 crore.

CAMS IPO was subscribed 47 times on the final day of subscription on September 23, 2020. The IPO received bids for 60,09,50,796 shares against the offer size of 1,28,27,370 shares.

The allotment of shares was done on September 28 and initiation of refunds was carried out on September 29.

The public issue consisted of an offer for sale of 1.82 crore equity shares by NSE Investments, which offloaded its entire stake of 37.48 per cent in its associate company CAMS via IPO.

Lot size of CAMS IPO was 12 shares for Rs 14,760. Maximum 13 lots comprising 156 shares could be allotted to an individual for Rs 191,880.

Lead managers for the IPO were HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital and Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India) Pvt Ltd.

