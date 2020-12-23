Dilip Buildcon share rises over 5% as firm wins NHAI road project in Rajasthan

Dilip Buildcon shares were trading almost over 5% higher on Wednesday morning. This was following Dilip Buildcon's announcement that the company and its JV partner Altis-Holding Corporation have received a letter of acceptance on 22 December 2020 from the National Highways Authority of India road project in the state of Rajasthan.

The company received the letter of acceptance from NHAI for a new EPC project viz construction of eight-lane access-controlled expressway starting new junction with NH-12 near village Ummedpura to major bridge over Takli river near Nayagoan Jaqeer village section of Delhi - Vadodara Green Field Alignment (NH-148N) in the state of Rajasthan on EPC Mode.

Reversing from 2 days of consecutive fall, Dilip Buildcon stock opened with a gain of 2.26% today at Rs 368 and gained 5.77% to hit the day's high of Rs 380.6 against the last close of Rs 359.85. The Dilip Buildcon stock price also hit an intraday low of Rs 365.

Dilip Buildcon share has lost 5.6% in the last one week. Dilip Buildcon stock is trading higher than 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages but lower than 5, 20-day moving averages. The stock has hit a 52 week high of Rs 441.50 and 52 week low of Rs 193.40.

Market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 5,194.52 in today's session. Dilip Buildcon has risen 6.6% in a month.

As per the filing, the project bid cost is Rs 1000.08 crore, for a completion period of 30 months, for 8.30 km.

