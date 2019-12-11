Business Today
Loading...

Dish TV share price rises over 8% on report DTH operations may merge with Airtel

Share price of Dish TV rose up to 8.51% to Rs 14.15 compared to the previous close of Rs 13.04 on BSE

twitter-logo BusinessToday.In        Last Updated: December 11, 2019  | 12:53 IST
Dish TV share price rises on report DTH operations may merge with Airtel
Bharti Airtel share price lost 0.73% to Rs 443.80 on BSE

Dish TV share price rose in trade today amid a report that direct-to-home operations of the firm and Bharti Airtel may merge. Share price of Dish TV rose up to 8.51% to Rs 14.15 compared to the previous close of Rs 13.04 on BSE.

However, the stock has lost 62.19% during last one year and fallen 65.31% since the beginning of this year. Bharti Airtel share price lost 0.73% to Rs 443.80 on BSE.

According to a report in The Economic Times, Bharti Airtel, promoters of Dish TV and private equity firm Warburg Pincus have decided to merge direct-to-home operations of Airtel and Dish. The reports of likely merger of DTH operations of Dish and Bharti Airtel comes after Reliance  Industries through its network of subsidiaries bought 58.92 per cent in Den networks and 51.34 per cent in Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited.

Hathway Cable is owned by the Raheja Group, while Sameer Manchanda owns DEN Networks. They both are amongst the biggest players in the cable broadband market.

By Aseem Thapliyal

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Dish TV share price | Dish TV | direct-to-home operations | Bharti Airtel | share of Dish TV | BSE
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close