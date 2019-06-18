HDFC AMC share price falls on liquidity infusion to FMP schemes with exposure to Essel Group

HDFC Asset Management Company share price fell in early trade today after the company said it has has decided to provide liquidity to certain fixed maturity plan (FMP) schemes of HDFC Mutual Fund to deal with the illiquidity faced by such schemes due to their exposure to the non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued by firms promoted by Essel Group.

HDFC Asset Management Company share price fell up to 6.67% to Rs 1,801.05 level compared to the previous close of 1,929.75 level on BSE. The market capitalisation of the firm fell by over Rs 2,500 crore in early trade.

HDFC Asset Management Company stock has been losing for the last two days and has fallen 5.01% in the period.

The stock has risen 21.87% since the beginning of this year.

These FMP schemes have exposure to NCDs issued by Edisons Infrapower & Multiventures Private Limited and Sprit Infrapower & Multiventures Private Limited, companies promoted by the Essel group. HDFC Asset Management Company in a statement said this liquidity arrangement shall only apply in case of FMP Schemes which have either already matured in April, 2019 and/ or will mature till the standstill arrangement entered into by the company with Essel Group Companies is in force.

The liquidity arrangement may involve an aggregate outlay not exceeding Rs 500 crore and will be put in place shortly, HDFC AMC said.

Last month, market regulator Sebi issued show-cause notices to HDFC and Kotak Mahindra mutual fund houses seeking details about their investments in the debt instruments of Essel Group companies. In the wake of Essel Group companies grappling with debt woes, many mutual funds have come under redemption pressure. In April, HDFC AMC and Kotak Mahindra AMC sought more time for payouts with respect to their Fixed Maturity Plans (FMPs).

HDFC AMC received two show-cause notices from Sebi dated May 10, in relation to investments in FMPs of HDFC Mutual Fund in debt instruments of Essel Group companies.

HDFC AMC is a joint venture between Housing Development Finance Corporation and Standard Life Investments.

Fixed Maturity Plans are close-ended debt funds in which investments can be made only during the time of a new fund offer.

They have a fixed maturity period and invest across debt instruments like highly rated securities and corporate bonds.

