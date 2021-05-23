Nine of top-10 companies add Rs 2.41 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank, RIL top gainer

Nine of the top 10 most valued firms gained Rs 2,41,177.27 crore in market valuation last week, in keeping with a strong broader market. HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) emerged as top gainers.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex rose 1,807.93 points, or 3.70 per cent during the last trading week. Only Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) saw a dip in its market valuation from the top-10 list.

HDFC Bank's market cap leapt by Rs 60,584.04 crore to touch Rs 8,25,619.53 crore. RIL added Rs 40,604.13 crore to take its valuation to Rs 12,68,459.17 crore.

Also Read: 8 of 10 most valued companies' m-cap plunges by Rs 1.13 lakh crore; RIL, SBI lone gainers

The State Bank of India's (SBI) valuation rocketed Rs 36,233.92 crore to Rs 3,57,966.17 crore, whereas that of ICICI Bank gained Rs 31,319.99 crore to Rs 4,44,563.06 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance rallied Rs 18,279.85 crore to Rs 3,39,871.90 crore and that of HDFC rose by Rs 16,983.46 crore to Rs 4,53,863.21 crore.

The valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 16,148.39 crore to Rs 5,77,208.83 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose Rs 10,967.68 crore to reach Rs 11,39,455.78 crore.

Also Read: 8 of 10 most valued companies add Rs 81,250.83 crore in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation swelled by Rs 10,055.81 crore to stand at Rs 3,48,414.61 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited diminished by Rs 3,777.84 crore to Rs 5,54,667.44 crore.

Reliance Industries led the chart of the most valued domestic companies, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bajaj Finance.