8 of 10 most valued companies' m-cap plunges by Rs 1.13 lakh crore; RIL, SBI lone gainer

Eight of India's top-10 most valued companies saw a combined erosion of Rs 1,13,074.57 crore in market valuation last week.

HDFC Bank, Infosys, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerged as the worst-hit, while Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) and State Bank of India were the lone gainers on a weekly basis.

The BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 473.92 points or 0.96% during the holiday-shortened trading week. TCS' valuation plummeted by Rs 30,054.79 crore to Rs 11,28,488.10 crore, while Infosys saw an erosion of Rs 15,168.41 crore, taking its market worth to Rs 5,61,060.44 crore.

Also Read: 8 of 10 most valued companies add Rs 81,250.83 crore in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

HDFC's market capitalisation (m-cap) eroded by Rs 15,139.12 crore to Rs 7,65,035.49 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank plunged by Rs 14,398.04 crore to Rs 3,38,358.80 crore.

The valuation of HDFC dived Rs 13,430.38 crore to Rs 4,36,879.75 crore and that of Bajaj Finance tanked Rs 9,844.62 crore to Rs 3,21,592.05 crore.

The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited diminished by Rs 8,505.43 crore to stand at Rs 5,58,445.28 crore and that of ICICI Bank dipped by Rs 6,533.78 crore to Rs 4,13,243.07 crore.

Also Read: Adani Group third Indian conglomerate to cross $100 billion in m-cap

In contrast, Reliance Industries added Rs 3,518.62 crore to take its valuation to Rs 12,27,855.04 crore and State Bank of India added Rs 2,052.66 crore to help its m-cap reach Rs 3,21,732.25 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the most-valued company title, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance Limited.

(With inputs from PTI.)