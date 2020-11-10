Pfizer share hits all-time high after firm says its COVID-19 vaccine over 90% effective

Pfizer share hit all-time high in early trade today after the pharma firm said vaccine developed with partner BioNTech SE proved more than 90% effective in the first 94 subjects who were infected by the new coronavirus and developed at least one symptom.

Share of Pfizer gained 19.46% to touch record high of Rs 5875 against previous close of Rs 4917 on BSE.

The stock has gained after 3 days of consecutive fall. Pfizer share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Total 0.46 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 25.34 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 25.34 crore on BSE. The share has gained 31.37% in one year and risen 25.18% since the beginning of this year.

The trial result was based on the first interim efficacy analysis conducted on November 8, 2020 by an external, independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) from the Phase 3 clinical study. The COVID-19 vaccine, BNT162b2, being developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech are in late-stage vaccine trial.

This is a major break through which would help bring an end to this global health crisis, Pfizer Inc said in a press release.

