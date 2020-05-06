Rallis India share price falls 8% on decline in Q4 net profit

Rallis India share price fell in trade today after the firm reported a 49.62 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit in Q4 of last fiscal. Share price of Rallis India fell up to 7.91% to Rs 205.95 compared to its previous close of Rs 223.65. The small cap stock lower at Rs 207 on BSE.

Rallis India share hit a 52 week high of Rs 255.60 on February 20, 2020 and 52 week low of Rs 127.10 on March 24, 2020.

Total 0.88 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 1.93 crore on BSE. The stock closed flat at Rs 222.25 on BSE. Rallis India share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 54.16% in last one year and risen 33.1% since the beginning of this year. The Tata group firm reported Rs 0.68 crore profit for the quarter ended March against net profit of Rs 1.35 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income marginally increased to Rs 346.29 crore in Q4 against Rs 339.69 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Expenses rose to Rs 369.87 crore from Rs 345.05 crore earlier.

However, for the year ended March 31, 2020, the company reported a rise in its consolidated net profit at 183.69 crore from Rs 154.78 crore at the end of 2018-19.

The company's total income rose to Rs 2,286.15 crore during the period as against Rs 2,014.61 crore at the end of 2018-19 fiscal.

Due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, Rallis India said its operations were disrupted at certain manufacturing facilities and depots of the company, as a result of which goods worth Rs.16.04 crore could not be dispatched to the domestic market.

