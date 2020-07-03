RIL share gains over 1% as Intel Capital to invest Rs 1,894 crore in Jio Platforms

Reliance Industries share price rose in early trade today on report that Intel Capital, investment arm of Intel Corporation, would invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. Reliance Industries stock rose 1.4% to Rs 1,785 against the previous close of Rs 1,760 on BSE.

The large cap stock has gained 4.33% in last 3 days. RIL stock price has risen 14.79% in one month and 16.94% since the beginning of this year. Reliance Industries share trades higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 1,17, 587.5 crore from leading global investors including PIF, Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG and L Catterton, since April 2020.

Reliance has sold 25.1% stake to 12 investors in mere 11 weeks till date.

Intel Capital to pump in Rs 1,894.5 cr in Jio Platforms; 12th investment in 11 weeks

Intel Capital's investment will translate into a 0.39% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

"Intel Capital invests globally in innovative companies with a focus on disruptive technology areas like cloud computing, artificial intelligence and 5G - opportunities where Jio is also innovating and investing for growth," a company statement said. Intel has operated in India for more than two decades and employs thousands of employees in the country.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said Intel was a "true industry leader", which was working towards creating world-changing technology and innovations. "Intel Capital has an outstanding record of being a valuable partner for leading technology companies globally. We are therefore excited to work together with Intel to advance India's capabilities in cutting-edge technologies that will empower all sectors of our economy and improve the quality of life of 1.3 billion Indians," he said.