Sensex closes 239 points lower as IAF strikes terror camps in Pakistan, Nifty below 10,850

The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, ended lower on Tuesday, recovering from day's low after a dozen of Indian Air Force fighter jets blew up terror camps across the Line of Control in Pakistan, which spooked investors sentiment.

The BSE Sensex closed 239.67 points, or 0.66 per cent, lower at 35,973.71, and the NSE Nifty ended at 10,835.30, down by 44.80 points or by 0.41 per cent. During the day's trade, the BSE Sensex touched an intraday high and low of 36,172.52 and 35,714.16, respectively. The NSE Nifty touched an intraday high of 10,888.75 and intraday low of 10,729.3.

Early today, Sensex tumbled as much as 500 points in opening deals, with most of the sectoral indices trading in the red, as sentiment took a beating after the Pakistan Army on Tuesday alleged that the Indian Air Force violated the Line of Control (LoC) in Muzafarabad sector. India later confirmed the attack.

The top losers of the BSE Sensex pack were HCL Technologies Ltd. (Rs 1056.55, down 2.47%), Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (Rs 1855.00, down 2.10%), ICICI Bank Ltd. (Rs 348.50, down 1.97%), Infosys Ltd. (Rs 740.15, down 1.95%), State Bank of India (Rs 266.30, down 1.44%), among others.

On the flip side, top gainers include Tata Motors, Coal India, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors and Axis Bank.

Among the sectors, realty and bank stocks were among top losers on BSE, falling as much as 1.63 per cent and 0.75 per cent. However, some buying were seen across auto, oil and gas and pharma space.

The Market breadth, indicating the overall strength of the market, was weak. On BSE, out of 2,821 traded shares, 1,014 advanced, while 1,646 declined and 161 remained unchanged.

Among the individual stock, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a state-owned aerospace and defence company, share surged over 3 per cent in intraday trade on Tuesday in an otherwise weak market where movements of most of stocks remain fragile due to escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.

Overseas, Asian markets also settled in negative terrain as investors sought clarity on the US China trade while tension between India and Pakistan also injected negativity in the market.

