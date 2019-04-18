Share Market Live: Sensex 115 points down, Nifty at 11,747; Jet Airways tanks 30%

Share Market Update: While the Sensex is down 115 points or 0.30% at 39,159, Nifty is doen 40 points or 0.34% at 11747.

Here's a look at live updates for the Indian share market today:

10:20 am: While Max Financial (6.48%) Gruh Finance (4.24%) Interglobe Aviation (4.00%) were among the top gainers of the day, Oberoi Realty (-2.72%) Graphite India (-2.67%) Reliance Capital (-2.65%) were trading as the top losers.

10:00 am: Mindtree has recommended a Final Dividend of 40% (Rs. 4 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 and a Special Dividend of 200% (Rs. 20/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each) to celebrate the twin achievements of exceeding USD 1 billion annual revenue milestone and 20th anniversary of the company.

9:50 am: Jet Airways falls over 30% as the company suspends all operations temporarily. The stock has touch a lower circuit of Rs 217.70 intraday. The stock opened with a gap down chart pattern at a loss of 9.99% and touched an intraday low of Rs 168.60 (-30.29%).

9:40 am: On the sectoral front, auto, energy and bank are trading higher, while selling is seen in the metal, IT and infra.

9:30 am: The Market breadth, indicating the overall strength of the market, was flat for the day. 15 stocks are running in the green of 30 on Sensex and 24 are advancing out of the 50 stocks on Nifty.

9:15 am: Opening Bell: A strong start for the day with Sensex gaining 150 pts and Nifty opening above 11,800 level.

9:05 am: The Indian rupee opened higher by 14 paise at 69.46 against the dollar. The rupee closed at 69.60, down 18 paise against the US dollar on Tuesday.

9:00 am: Indian indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session, with the Sensex is up 133.08 points or 0.34% at 39408.72, and the Nifty up 87.40 points or 0.74% at 11874.60.

Indian market is expected to open flat on Thursday, following Asian cues os subdued trading due to the negative performance on the Wall Street. Cautious trading is expected of the investors as the country will go to the second phase of the Lok Sabha election 2019 , with a total of 95 constituencies in 11 states going to poll today.

Asian shares were subdued on Thursday after a negative performance on Wall Street, with caution ahead of business surveys in Europe and Japan, and the Good Friday and Easter holidays keeping investors on the sidelines.

Brent crude futures were at $71.51 a barrel, down 11 cents, or 0.2%, from their last close.

All three major US stock indexes ended the session in negative territory, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 3.12 points or 0.01 percent, to 26,449.54, the S&P 500 losing 6.61 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,900.45 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.15 points, or 0.05 percent, to 7,996.08.

Domestic stock, bond, commodity and forex markets remained closed on Wednesday on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

On Tuesday, Indian equities, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, closed on a strong note, hitting fresh record highs in the intra-day trade, led by a surge in buying across financials, auto and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) space. The investor sentiment was buoyed by a 'near normal' monsoon forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and dovish comments from the Reserve Bank of India after it slashed report rates by another 25 basis points. The BSE Sensex hit an all time high of 39,364.34 in intra-day trade and the NSE Nifty crossed 11,800 mark to hit a fresh high of 11,810.95.

Paring some of early gains, the BSE Sensex closed at 39,275.64, up by 369.8 points or by 0.95 per cent, and the NSE Nifty settled at 11,787.15, up by 96.8 points or by 0.83 per cent on Tuesday.