Sensex top stocks: This stock has risen 30% in 10 days

Investors are back to loving rail related stocks, with shares of companies related to the railways sector soaring up to 7 per cent amid reports of spurt in order flow.

State-owned BEML gained as much as 8 per cent to trade at Rs 914, extending gain over 30 per cent in the last 10 sessions. Shares of the company were currently trading at Rs 910 apiece, up 7.29 per cent, against previous closing price of Rs 848.15. On the National Stock Exchange, stocks of the Bengaluru-headquartered firm were trading 7.36 per cent higher at Rs 911.40.

Last month, the company had bagged a contract worth about Rs 3,015 crore from DMRC for supply of 378 metro coaches (63 metro trains) to Mumbai Metro Line - 2 & 7 project. The scope of work includes design, manufacture, supply, testing and commissioning of 378 metro coaches, supply of spares and training of personnel. As per the contractual timelines, train deliveries are scheduled to commence from July 2020 until September 2022.

In a similar trend, shares of Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Co Limited (CEBBCO) were locked at 5 per cent upper circuit for the fourth straight trading day after the company won a contract worth Rs 1,52,300 crore for manufacture and supply of Wagons to Railway Stores, Ministry of Railways, Government of India. The bidding was conducted under the reverse auction method. These Wagons are BOXNHL type, designed to carry coal, steel, stones etc. The company's share climbed as much as 4.86 per cent to Rs 25.90 on the BSE. On the NSE, the scrip was locked in at 4.83 per cent up at Rs 26.05.

Among others, Titagarh Wagons stocks were up 5 per cent at Rs 84.65, after the company said that it has been awarded a contract worth Rs 1,560.87 crore for manufacture and supply of 5,058 Wagons to Indian Railways. As per the contract, one third quantity (1686 Wagons) is to be supplied within six months. The full supply has to be made before 28 February 2020.

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex was trading at 36,359.11, down 125.22 points, or by 0.34 per cent, amid lower Asian markets tracking a slump in their US peers after Federal Reserve raised interest rates again.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar