Stocks in news: PVR, Arvind Fashions, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Coal India and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments.

PVR: The cinema hall company has announced the launch of its premium cinema viewing experience 'PVR Sapphire' at Pacific Group's D21 Mall located at Dwarka, New Delhi. PVR Sapphire is the new premium category cinema experience and is an addition to PVR's bouquet of GOLD Class and Director's Cut.

63 Moons: National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has dismissed the plea of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) to supersede the Board of 63 Moons Technologies. NCLAT has completely exonerated the present Board of 63 moons of all the baseless allegations of oppression and mismanagement.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: On clarifying over a media article, suggeting 'LVB is in trouble', the lender announced that the said article is misleading and factually incorrect. Bank's liquidity coverage ratio is at a comparable level more than what is prescribed by the Regulator and it is in the process of recovering NPAs and the quantum of NPA has in fact marginally come down in the last quarter (December 2019).

Subros: The manufacturer of thermal products for automotive applications has announced that it has been in continuous review of the impact of Novel Carona Virus on its supplies to its customers so far. The company confirms that there is no disruption in supply to customers as per plan given by them. Further on banking disruption, there is no impact of such disruptions on its business, as per the filing.

Arvind Fashions: The company has has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis in the ratio of 16:47, i.e 16 equity shares for every 47 equity shares held at an issue price of Rs. 150 per equity share (including premium of Rs 146 equity share). As per the filing, the company will issue 1,99,75,953 equity shares through this rights issue.

SeQuent Scientific: The company has announced receipt of WHO Geneva approval for API Praziquantel (Anthelmintic) under pre-qualification program. Alivira's Vizag site is India's only US FDA-authorized and EU GMP-compliant facility focused on production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for the animal health sector. This approval further emphasizes our focus on compliance standards, the filing added.

Coal India: The company board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share for FY2020.