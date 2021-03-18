Stocks in news: PNB, BHEL, Future Retail, DLF, SBI Cards, Mindtree

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to open higher on Thursday, tracking positive global cues and firm trading at Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange. Among the individual stocks, shares of Punjab National Bank, BHEL, Future Retail, SBI Cards, DLF, Vedanta, Mindtree will be in focus in today's trading session.

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thusday's trading session.

PNB: Public sector lender Punjab National Bank has said it has set up a wholly-owned subsidiary to manage its credit card business.

BHEL: The state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) engineering firm said it has emerged as the lowest bidder for supply of equipment for 6x700 MW nuclear power projects of Nuclear Power Corporation of India. With this tender, BHEL has retained its market leadership position of being the sole Indian supplier of nuclear steam turbines.

Future Retail: Amid ongoing legal battle with Amazon, Future Group has asked a Singapore arbitration court to remove Future Retail from its order that temporarily blocked the deal with Mukesh Ambani-led firm.

DLF Ltd: The real estate major plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures (NCD) to investors. The company has received approval from the board of directors to issue NCDs at a coupon rate of 8.25 per cent on a private placement basis in one or more tranches to certain eligible investors.

SBI Cards: CA Rover Holdings has sold 4.25 per cent stake in SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd for Rs 3,943 crore through an open market transaction.

Vedanta Ltd: The parent company, Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL), has raised its offer price to increase its stake in Vedanta by buying a 17.51 per cent stake in it at Rs 235 per share.

Chemical stocks: Shares of chemical stocks will be in focus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Indian chemical industry has an opportunity to attract investment of about Rs 10 lakh crore by 2025.

Mindtree Ltd: India Ratings and Research has upgraded the company's long-term issuer rating to 'IND AAA' from 'IND AA+' with a stable outlook.