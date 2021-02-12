scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

ACC share rises 2% post strong Q4 earnings

ACC share touched an intraday high of Rs 1,812.35, rising 2.03% against previous close of Rs 1,776 on BSE

ACC share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. ACC share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

ACC Ltd share rose over 2% in trade today after the firm reported a 72.88 per cent rise in net profit for Q4.

ACC share touched an intraday high of Rs 1,812.35, rising 2.03% against previous close of Rs 1,776 on BSE. ACC share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The share has gained 21.83% in one year and risen 9.11% since the beginning of this year. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 33,133 crore.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 472.44 crore for the fourth quarter ended December 31. The company, which follows the January-December financial year cycle, had posted a profit of Rs 273.28 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Revenue from operations in Q4 rose 2.08 per cent to Rs 4,144.72 crore compared to Rs 4,060.31 crore in the year-ago period.

ACC's total expenses stood at Rs 3,747.64 crore, up 1.03 per cent against Rs 3,709.42 crore a year ago. Revenue from cement was up 4.63 per cent to Rs 3,876.54 crore, against Rs 3,704.94 crore of the corresponding quarter.

Its board recommended a payment of a dividend of Rs 14 per equity share of Rs 10 each (fully paid-up) for the financial year ended December 31, 2020. On Thursday, Shares of ACC closed at Rs 1,776.25 on the BSE, up 0.65 per cent from the previous close.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos