Adani Energy Solutions shares rise up to 13%, here's why 

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), earlier known as Adani Transmission rose nearly 13% on Tuesday after the Adani Group firm disclosed its Q3 operational update. The area under Adani Group's transmission network climbed 29.7% to 26,485 circuit kilometres (ckm) against the previous year’s 20,422 ckm.

Power transformation capacity climbed to 84,286 MVA against 54,661 MVA year-on-year (YoY). Transmission availability fell marginally to 99.21% in Q3 from 99.69% in Q3 of last fiscal. Overall system availability was stable at 99.69%.

Adani Energy Solutions stock zoomed 12.63% to Rs 775.45 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 688.45 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 92,895 crore.

Total 1.78 lakh shares of Adani Energy Solutions changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 13.23 crore.

Adani Energy Solutions shares have a one-year beta of 1.7, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Energy Solutions stands at 32, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Adani Energy Solutions stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 150 day moving averages.

The company said it secured two major projects in Q3: The Khavda Phase IV Part-D, valued at Rs 3,455 crore, and Rajasthan Phase III Part-I (Bhadla–Fatehpur HVDC), with a preliminary project cost of approximately Rs 25,000 crore.

In the distribution business, Adani Energy Solutions reduced its distribution loss to 4.66% while maintaining high supply reliability, with an ASAI of more than 99.9%. Total units sold in Q3FY25 rose by 3% YoY to 2,574 million units, driven by increasing demand.

Adani Energy Solutions is the country’s largest private transmission company, with a presence across 16 states of India and a cumulative transmission network of 19,800 ckm and 53,000 MVA transformation capacity. In its distribution business, Adani Energy Solutions serves more than 12 million consumers in metropolitan Mumbai and the industrial hub of Mundra SEZ.