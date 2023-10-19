Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, ACC: FPIs turn cautious on Adani stocks in Q2; MFs stay positive

Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, ACC Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd and Adani Wilmar Ltd were among Adani group stocks that saw foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) trimming stakes in the September quarter, shareholding data for seven out of 10 listed Adani group companies suggested. Domestic mutual funds, on the other hand, were seen buying in to cement makers ACC and Ambuja Cements, Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports, among others, in the quarter gone by.

In the case of Adani group flagship, Adani Enterprises, FPIs sold 5,48,70,451 shares or 4.82 percentage points stake as on September 30. The institutional category held 16.56 crore shares or 14.52 per cent as on September 30 against 19.34 per cent stake or 22.04 crore shares at the end of June quarter. Elara India Opportunities Fund Limited, which had 1.35 per cent stake in Adani Enterprises in the June quarter, was not among Adani Enterprises shareholders with over 1 per cent stake as on September 30.

Mutual funds on the other hand, bought 23.52 lakh or 0.21 per cent of Adani Enterprises as on September 30, as per corporate data base AceEquity.

Adani Ports saw FPIs selling 6.83 crore shares or 3.16 stake in the company in the September quarter. At the end of the quarter, FPIs held 13.82 per cent stake in Adani Ports against 16.98 per cent at the end of June quarter. Temasek's Camas Investments held 1.01 per cent stake in Adani Ports in the June quarter. Its name was not among shareholders holding more than 1 per cent stake in the company as on September 30.

MFs increased their holding in this ports company by 88 basis points to 3.56 per cent from 2.68 per cent, AceEquity suggested.

Two cement makers ACC and Ambuja Cements saw FPIs trimming stakes by 288 basis points and 0.78 per cent, respectively. MFs upped stake in ACC by 331 basis points and Ambuja Cements by 88 basis points.

In Adani Wilmar Ltd, FPIs stake fell 51 basis points to 0.63 per cent from 1.14 per cent. MF holdnig in this Adani firm stood stangnant at 0.06 per cent. Meanwhile, in the case of NDTV, MFs bought 15700 shares or 0.02 per cent stake while FPIs upped their combined holding to 0.05 per cent from 0.02 per cent QoQ.

