scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Adani Enterprises & SBI: Here's what Vinit Bolinjkar of Ventura Securities says on these 2 stocks

Feedback

Adani Enterprises & SBI: Here's what Vinit Bolinjkar of Ventura Securities says on these 2 stocks

Indian equity benchmarks were up in early deals today, led by gains in banks, financials, automobile, metal and energy stocks. Broader markets (mid- and small-cap shares) were also positive.

Adani Ent was last seen trading 0.72 per cent higher at Rs 3,314. Adani Ent was last seen trading 0.72 per cent higher at Rs 3,314.

Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura Securities, on Friday selected Adani Enterprises Ltd as one of his top picks for today. "The stock is likely to see Rs 3,700-3,800 in the next six months," Bolinjkar told Business Today TV. Adani Ent was last seen trading 0.72 per cent higher at Rs 3,314.

Related Articles

The other stock which the market expert recommended was State Bank of India (SBI). "In the banking space, SBI is one of the cheapest stocks. Ëxpected target would be Rs 950-1,000 in the next 12 months," Bolinjkar stated. The counter was up 0.93 per cent to trade at Rs 756.25.

From the automobile space, the analyst liked TVS Motor Company Ltd.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks were up in early deals today, led by gains in banks, financials, automobile, metal and energy stocks. Broader markets (mid- and small-cap shares) were also positive.

12 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the NSE -- were trading in the green. Sub-indexes Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal and Nifty Oil & Gas were outperforming the NSE platform by rising as much as 0.89 per cent, 0.75 per cent, 1.24 per cent, 1.87 per cent and 1.85 per cent, respectively.

On the stock-specific front, JSW Steel was the top gainer in the Nifty pack as the stock soared 3.74 per cent to trade at Rs 830.05. Tata Steel, L&T, BPCL and ONGC rose up to 3.23 per cent.

In contrast, Apollo Hospitals, Cipla, Dr Reddy's, Infosys and Divi's Labs were among the top laggards.

The overall market breadth was strong as 2,508 shares were advancing while 1,008 were declining on BSE.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 1,008 crore worth of shares on a net basis during the previous session, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded Rs 230.21 crore worth of shares, exchange data showed.

(Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and that should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 01, 2024, 9:43 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Adani Enterprises Ltd
Adani Enterprises Ltd