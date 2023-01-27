Adani Gas, Adani Green, Adani Power, Adani Transmission and other group stocks tank up to 20%

Adani Group stocks continued to bleed during the early trade on Friday following the Hindenburg report. The short seller's latest report raised concerns on the Gautam Adani led conglomerates financial health as the stocks cracked up to 20 per cent during the early trading hours.

All the 10 ten listed Adani Group stocks were trading in deep red, intensifying the brutal sell-off in the broader markets. The selloff the has hit Gautam Adani hard as India's richest person has slipped to fourth position among the world's wealthiest people from the third place, suggest Bloomberg's Billionaire Index.

Adani stocks continued to be under pressure due to the fallout from the Hindenburg report. The elevated valuations of Adani stocks are a serious concern, said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Adani Total Gas plunged 20 per cent to Rs 2,947.05, marginally shy from its lower circuit at Rs 2,934.55, before making a marginal recovery. The city gas distributor and supplier had settled at Rs 3,668.15 on Wednesday.

Adani Transmission tumbled 19 per cent to Rs 2034.30 during the early trade, whereas dropped 16 per cent to Rs 1567.85, hitting its new 52-week low. Other Group stocks including Adani Power and Adani Wilmar were locked in the lower circuit limit of 5 per cent to Rs 248.05 and Rs 517.30, respectively.

The bluechip counters of Adani Group, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone shed 5 per cent to Rs 675, whereas Adani Enterprises lost 6 per cent to Rs 3,389.95 during the trading session. However, the flagship company of Adani Group made a quick recovery, posting marginal cuts.

Adani Enterprises' Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offering (FPO) kicks off on Friday. The company will be selling its shares in the range 3,112-,3,276 with a lot size of four equity shares. The issue, which offers a discount of Rs 64 piece to retailers, can be subscribed till January 31, 2023.

Hindenburg analysts have raised issues related to accounting frauds, stock manipulation and other corporate governance issues, in its latest reports. The short sellers saw an up to 85 per cent downside potential in the seven key listed companies of the group citing fundamental and sky-high valuations concerns.

Other three companies, including recently acquired Ambuja Cements and ACC, declined 6 per cent during the early trade, whereas New Delhi Television (NDTV) was locked in the lower circuit at Rs 263.20, losing another 5 per cent.

Commenting Hindenburg's report, Deepak Shenoy, Founder and CEO at CapitalMind said in a tweet, "This is one long report. Some of it is wild, some of it is already known, and some of it requires you to go deeper. I can't comment on the truth of this yet - can't independently verify some of them - but it's going to be controversial."

CLSA in its latest note said share of bank funding in overall Adani group debt is less than 40 per cent and that bonds, financial institutions and foreign banks form a larger part of the group debt.

CLSA said bank funding to the group has not materially increased in the past few years, even as debt of top five Adani companies has increased from Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 2 lakh crore over the past three to four years.

