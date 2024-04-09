Adani Green in talks to raise $400 million in offshore loan: Report

Adani Green Energy Ltd is considering a plan to raise $400 million in offshore loan, Bloomberg news reported on Tuesday. Business Today could not immediately verify the information.

On the stock-specific front, Adani Green shares were last seen trading 0.03 per cent lower at Rs 1,919.75.

Bourses BSE and NSE have put the securities of Adani Green under the long-term ASM (Additional Surveillance Measure) framework. Exchanges put stocks in short-term or long-term ASM frameworks to caution investors about high volatility in share prices.

On BSE, around 66,000 shares changed hands at the time of writing this story. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 65,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 12.76 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 3,03,326.38 crore.

On technical setup, the counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 55.98. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a negative price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 464.98. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.61.