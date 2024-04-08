YES Bank receives Rs 244 crore in security receipts portfolio

YES Bank Ltd on Monday said the private lender secured Rs 244 crore in security receipts portfolio from a single trust. "This is with reference to our earlier disclosure pertaining to sale of NPA (non-performing asset) portfolio to JC Flower ARC on December 17, 2022. In this regard, the bank would like to inform that it has received Rs 244 crore from a single trust in the security receipts portfolio," YES Bank stated.

Since the amount (in excess of the underlying carrying value of the trust), is more than the materiality threshold as prescribed under the amended Listing Regulations, the said event, is being hereby disclosed under Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, it added.

The annoucement was shared after market hours today. Shares of YES Bank settled 1.86 per cent lower at Rs 24.75.

Prior to this, the bank had received Rs 366 crore in security receipts portfolio on March 30, 2024, in relation to sale of NPA portfolio to JC Flower.

The lender will announce its fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings on April 27. Last week, it informed exchanges that its deposits were up 22 per cent, year-on-year (YoY), as of March 31, 2024. Loans and advances moved 14.1 per cent higher on a yearly basis.

On technical setup, the counter traded lower than the 5-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 10-day, 20-, 30-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 52.57. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 70.71. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.08.

The stock saw heavy trading volume on BSE today as around 7.21 crore shares changed hands. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 3.14 crore shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 178.66 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 71,200.51 crore.