scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Reliance Industries shares up 14% in 2024 so far; what's next for this stock?

Feedback

Reliance Industries shares up 14% in 2024 so far; what's next for this stock?

Reliance Industries share price: The scrip was last seen trading 0.30 per cent lower at Rs 2,963.05. On BSE, around 16,000 shares were last seen changing hands today. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 3.33 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 4.86 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 20,04,741.63 crore.

Reliance Industries share price: On technical charts, immediate support on the counter will be around Rs 2,900. Reliance Industries share price: On technical charts, immediate support on the counter will be around Rs 2,900.

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) have climbed more than 14 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The scrip was last seen trading 0.30 per cent lower at Rs 2,963.05. On BSE, around 16,000 shares were last seen changing hands today. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 3.33 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 4.86 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 20,04,741.63 crore.

Related Articles

Brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher (PL) said, "We estimate refining throughput of 17.0mmtpa. Petchem profitability will decline QoQ. Refining margins are expected to improve due to rise in Singapore GRM. We expect Jio to show steady performance (2 per cent QoQ subscriber growth and flat QoQ ARPU), while retail segment profitability should be resilient."

PL downgraded RIL from 'Accumulate' to 'Hold' with a target price of Rs 2,902 (earlier Rs 2,912), valuing standalone business at 7.5x FY26 EV/EBITDA, retail at 39x FY26 EV/EBITDA and Jio at 15x FY26 EV/EBITDA.

On technical charts, immediate support on the counter will be around Rs 2,900. And, resistance may be seen at the Rs 3,000 zone.

Shiju Koothupalakkal, Technical Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "Support will be at Rs 2,900 level. Resistance will be at the Rs 3,020 zone. Potential upside targets are Rs 3,110 and Rs 3,260 levels in the short- to medium-term timeframe."

Osho Krishan, Senior Research Analyst - Technical & Derivatives at Angel One, said, "The counter though seems to be facing sturdy resilience near the Rs 3,000 mark and until it surpasses the same in a decisive manner, we may witness consolidation. On the level-specific front, Rs 2,900-2840 levels may provide cushion on an immediate basis."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, said, "Support will be at Rs 2,920 and resistance at Rs 3,030. A decisive close above Rs 3,030 may trigger a further upside till Rs 3,080. The expected trading range will be between Rs 2,880 and Rs 3,080 for a month."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 09, 2024, 10:48 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Reliance Industries Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd