Adani Group shares: All 10 Adani stocks climb today; here's why

Shares of Gautam Adani-led Adani Group were trading mostly higher during the trading session on Monday on the back of respective news for these stocks. All the 10-listed Adani Group stocks trading in green rose up to 2.5 per cent in the early session.



Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group, rose about two-third a per cent to Rs 3,040 on Monday, with its total market capitalization nearing Rs 3.5 lakh crore. The scrip had settled at Rs 3019.90 previous trading on Friday.



Related Articles

In an exchange filing, the company said that its step-down subsidiary- Global Airports Operator LLC, Abu Dhabi has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary namely 'Airports Infrastructure PLC' in Kenya on August 30, 2024. The company will operate to upgrade, modernize and manage the airports.



Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) jumped nearly 0.7 per cent to Rs 1,493 on Monday, with a total market capitalization near to Rs 3.25 lakh crore mark. Its step down subsidiary- Adani Harbour International DMCC- has entered into a definitive agreement for acquisition of 80 per cent stake in Astro Offshore group, it said in an exchange filing on August 30.



Valued near Rs 2.50 lakh crore, shares of Adani Power Ltd jumped more than 2 per cent to Rs 644.80 during the session. It said that the process for acquisition of Coastal Energen Private Limited (CEPL) has been completed after the approval from National Company Law Tribunal, Principal Bench at Chennai for an upfront payment of Rs 3,330.88 crore to creditors, in an exchange filing.



Adani Energy Solutions, formerly known as Adani Transmission Ltd, jumped more than 1.5 per cent for the day after the company completed SPV acquisition of Khavda PhaseIV Part-A transmission project after receiving a letter of intent (LOI) from REC Power Development and Consultancy. The total market valuation of the company stood at Rs 1.2 lakh crore.



Shares of Adani Green Energy gained more than 2.3 per cent to Rs 1,883 on Monday over its close at Rs 1,840.45 on Friday. Its total valuations stood close to Rs 3 lakh crore. The stock was under the spotlight amid the buzz of its addition in F&O category.



Other Adani Group stocks including Adani Wilmar Ltd and Adani Total Ltd gained about one per cent each to Rs 366 and Rs 839.80 during the session. Acquired companies including Ambuja Cements Ltd, ACC Ltd and New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) were also trading higher on the similar lines.