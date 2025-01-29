Adani Power Q3 earnings: Net profit at Rs 2,940 crore, shares rise 6%

Adani Power Ltd on Wednesday said consolidated year-on-year (YoY) net profit rose 11.66% for the December 2024 quarter. Profit came at Rs 2,940 crore in Q3 compared to Rs 2737.96 crore in the year-ago period. The Adani Group company's revenue from operations rose 5.23 per cent to Rs 13,671.18 crore from Rs 12,991 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Shares of Adani Power zoomed 6.21 per cent to Rs 528 on BSE after Q3 results. Earnings per share climbed to Rs 7.67 in the December 2024 quarter against Rs 6.61 in the December 2023 quarter. Total expenses climbed 6.20% to Rs 10,774.80 crore in Q3 against Rs 10,144.89 crore in the year ago period.