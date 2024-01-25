Adani Power to share Q3 results today. Earnings conference call with analysts, investors at 6 pm

Adani Power Ltd is all set to report its quarterly results on January 25, Thursday. The Adani group company had on January 19 suggested that the meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held today, to consider and approve, the unaudited financial results for the December quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023.

Following the quarterly results, ICICI Securities would be hosting Adani Power’s earnings conference call with research analysts and investors at 6 pm later in the day. The conference call would be attended by the company CEO SB Khyalia, CFO Shailesh Sawa and AVP for investor relations Nishit Dave.

At present, Adani Power managed an installed capacity of 15.2 GW with an additional 1.6 GW under construction, which accounts for 7.1 per cent of India’s total thermal power generation capacity of 214 GW. The company’s installed capacity has grown at a 5 per ecnt CAGR from 12.4 GW in FY21 to 13.6GW at end of FY23 and it is expected to reach more than 16.8 GW by FY27.

"With the growth in generation capacities being focused on renewable energy (RE), the increasing deficit in peak demand and supply indicates required additions to base load capacity which is catered by conventional fossil energy sources, Ventura said. Adani Power, as the largest private pure play thermal power company, has well aligned capacity expansion plans to fill up the void," Ventura Securities said recently.

While the brokerage did not offer its view on Q3 results, it expected Adani Power's revenue to grow at 7 per cent compounded annually to Rs 47,000 crore and Ebitda at 12 per cent to Rs 14,080 crore over FY23-26.

Ventura said Ebitda margins for Adani Power may expand 400 basis points during the said period, as improvement in domestic coal availability and expected rise in plant load factor (PLF) improve operating profitability.

Meanwhile, Adani Power recently said that the matter of recovery of domestic coal shortfall claims from Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Limited (erstwhile Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Limited) had attained finality with the Supreme Court’s order in the matter.

"RUVITL’s petition seeking refund of claim amount from the Company was disposed of by the Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission as not maintainable since it is not the appropriate forum. Subsequent to this, RUVITL has filed an appeal against RERC’s aforesaid order in the Appellate Tribunal of Electricity," it said on January 18.

