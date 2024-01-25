Stocks to watch out for today: Adani Power, Mazagon Dock, DLF, CEAT and more

Benchmark Sensex closed 689 pts higher at 71,060 on Wednesday. Nifty too gained 215 pts to 21,453.

Here’s a look at stocks to watch out for today.

Earnings today

Shares of JSW Steel, Punjab National Bank, ACC, Adani Power, SBI Cards and Payment Services, SBI Life Insurance Company, Tata Technologies, Vedanta, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, AU Small Finance Bank, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Cyient, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Indian Energy Exchange, Indraprastha Gas, and Syngene International are in focus ahead of their quarterly earnings today.

Bajaj Auto

Two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto Ltd said its net profit grew 37 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,042 crore in the December quarter against Rs 1,491 crore in the same quarter last year.

Tech Mahindra

The IT firm reported a 60.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit at Rs 510 crore for the December quarter. Revenue for the quarter fell 4.6 per cent YoY to Rs 13,101 crore, the IT major said

Tata Steel

Tata Steel reported a Rs 515-crore profit in the quarter ended December 31, 2023 as against loss of Rs 2,224 crore in the year-ago period. The steelmaker's revenue slipped 3% to Rs 55,312 crore in Q3FY24 as compared to Rs 57,084 crore in Q3FY23.

CEAT

The tyre maker logged more than five-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 181.3 crore in December 2023 from Rs 34.85 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose 8.6 percent YoY to Rs 2,963.1 crore for the quarter.

TVS Motor Company

The two-and-three-wheeler maker clocked a 68 percent year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 593 crore for the quarter ended December FY24, while revenue from operations increased 26 percent YoY to Rs 8,245 crore with total two-wheeler sales rising 27.1 percent to Rs 10.63 lakh units.

DLF

The realty major logged a 26.6 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 655.7 crore in Q3 of the current fiscal. Revenue from operations climbed 1.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,521.3 crore in the last quarter.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

The shipbuilding company has signed a contract with the acquisition wing of Ministry of Defence for construction and delivery of 14 Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) for Indian Coast Guard (ICG). The contract is worth Rs 1,070 crore.

